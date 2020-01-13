LSU vs. Clemson props, best bets, top expert picks for 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
Josh Nagel has hit 12 of his last 16 national title game prop bets.
The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship features two of the most entertaining teams in the nation as the Clemson Tigers face the LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. With players such as Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justyn Ross, Justin Jefferson and Travis Etienne taking the field, the action on traditional college footballs bets like the spread and over-under should be heavy.
But proposition wagers will also be a big part of the evening as bettors make the call on individual stats for players or other game occurrences like what the longest touchdown will be. Before locking in any College Football National Championship prop bets, be sure to see the Clemson vs. LSU prop picks from Josh Nagel, a college football handicapper at SportsLine who specializes in this area.
A Nevada-based college football expert, Nagel has won multiple handicapping contests in his career and is coming off another solid season in which he nailed nearly 60 percent of his college football picks against the spread.. He also has an incredible track record making prop picks on the big stage, posting a record of 12-4 over the past three national title games.
Last year, his followers didn't have to wait long to make a serious profit on one of Nagel's top College Football National Championship prop picks. He advised picking "Yes" at odds of +190 on whether there would be a defensive or special-teams touchdown scored in the game. Those who followed the advice were handsomely rewarded when Clemson's A.J. Terrell returned a Tua Tagovailoa pass 44 yards for the game's first score early in the first quarter. Anyone who has followed Nagel's college football props is way up.
Now, Nagel has again locked in his favorite LSU vs. Clemson prop bets for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship 2020. Head to SportsLine to see them.
One prop bet Nagel loves for Monday: Lawrence goes over 293.5 passing yards. Lawrence averaged 280.8 passing yards over the last five games, but that number would've certainly been higher if those matchups were more competitive. Four of those games were virtually over by halftime, and Lawrence was relieved by backup Chase Brice at some point in the second half in each one of those four matchups.
That's unlikely to be the case Monday as Clemson is going off as a 5.5-point underdog. Not only should this game be competitive, Lawrence could even be in the rare position of playing from behind, further upping his chances to clear the posted total.
Nagel is also all-in on another prop that pays better than 2-1, saying it provides "major value." He's only sharing what it is, and what to back, over at SportsLine.
So what other Clemson vs. LSU prop bets can you make with confidence in the College Football National Championship Game 2020? Visit SportsLine now to see the top five prop bets for LSU vs. Clemson, all from an award-winning handicapper who has hit 12 of his 16 prop-bet picks in the last three national championships.
