A big-time showdown to start the 2025 college football season has the No. 9 LSU Tigers on the road to play against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers. Last season, Clemson finished with a 10-4 record and got eliminated in the first round of the College Football Playoff by Texas, 38-24. On the opposite sideline, LSU logged a 9-4 record last year and took down Baylor, 44-31, in the Kinder's Texas Bowl.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Clemson is a 4-point favorite in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 57.5. Before making any Clemson vs. LSU picks or same-game parlays, be sure to see the Week 1 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model and check out the latest college football odds. Bet on LSU vs. Clemson at bet365, where you can get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet with the latest bet365 bonus code:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's top SGP picks for LSU vs. Clemson:

LSU +4

Over 57.5 total points

Clemson Over 27.5

Parlay odds +360

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

LSU +4

In 2024, the Tigers went 2-2 against the spread as underdogs, but they have quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returning for his senior year. Last season, he threw for 4,052 passing yards with 29 passing touchdowns. They covered the spread in five games last season, including the final two games. Meanwhile, Clemson went 1-3 ATS against ranked opponents and 1-4 ATS in non-conference games last season. The SportsLine model has LSU covering the spread in 65% of simulations on Saturday.

Over 57.5 total points

Clemson has Cade Klubnik and his top three wide receivers back in the fold. Antonio Williams led the team in catches (75), receiving yards (904), and receiving touchdowns (11). Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore both tallied 650 receiving yards and five scores in 2024. Meanwhile, it's a similar case for LSU. Nussmeier is back after a solid 2024 season, with receiver Aaron Anderson returning. He had a team-best 884 receiving yards with five touchdowns last year. The model projects these teams to combine for 64 total points on Saturday.

Clemson Over 27.5



The Tigers have eight starters on the offensive side returning for the 2025 season. Last year, they averaged 34.7 points per game, scoring 28 or more points in eight games. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is a dual threat, tallying 3,639 passing yards and 36 passing scores last season. He added 463 rushing yards and another seven touchdowns on the ground. The over cashed in seven games for Clemson in 2024. This prop is available at bet365, where you can get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

Want more college football picks for Week 1?

You've seen the model's top Clemson vs. LSU SGP picks for Week 1. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Want more from SportsLine? See the top Week 1 college football picks from college football expert Bruce Marshall, who is on a 56-34-3 roll (+1833) on his last 93 CFB ATS picks.