LSU vs. Florida odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 68-42 roll

Teams looking to remain unbeaten clash when the No. 5 LSU Tigers host the No. 7 Florida Gators in a key Southeastern Conference game on Saturday. The Tigers (5-0) are second in the SEC West at 1-0, one-half game behind top-ranked Alabama, while the Gators (6-0) are first in the SEC East at 3-0. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is set for 8 p.m. ET. LSU has won three of the last four games against Florida played on the Tigers' home field. This will be the first time since 2015 that both teams will be ranked in the Top 10 when they meet. The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before making any Florida vs. LSU picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows has scored more points (273) through the first five games of the season than any SEC team in history. The Tigers have also scored 40 or more points in the first five games for the first time in school history. LSU leads the nation in scoring offense at 54.8 points per game and is second in the nation in total offense (571 yards per game) and passing offense (416).

The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Joe Burrow, who leads the SEC in total offense (385.2), passing yards per game (372.8) and passing yards (1,864). He has the most completions (127), passing yards and touchdowns through the first five games than any player in school history.

But just because the Tigers have torched their previous opponents does not guarantee they will cover the LSU vs. Florida spread on Saturday.

That's because Florida has an impressive resume as well, including a 24-13 win over seventh-ranked Auburn last week. The Gators are 5-0 on the road since the start of last season, and their overall 10-game winning streak is the longest since winning 22 in a row in 2008 and 2009.

Senior running back Lamical Perine is a dual threat and leads the Gators in rushing, carrying 69 times for 327 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions for 93 yards (5.2 average) and one TD. For his career, Perine has 20 rushing touchdowns and four receiving, and has rushed for 2,136 yards.

So who wins Florida vs. LSU? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations?