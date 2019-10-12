LSU vs. Florida odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven model on 68-42 roll

Top-10 college football teams battle in a key SEC crossover matchup when the No. 7 Florida Gators take on the host No. 5 LSU Tigers. The Gators (6-0), who tied for second in the SEC East at 5-3 and 10-3 overall in 2018, are 5-0 on the road since the start of the 2018 season, while the Tigers (5-0), who tied for second in the SEC West at 5-3 and 10-3 overall a year ago, are 9-1 at home since the start of last season. Saturday's game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers are favored by 13.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any LSU vs. Florida picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football against-the-spread picks.



The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying well within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Florida vs. LSU. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

LSU is used to success and has compiled an 802-415-47 (.653) all-time record, the 12th most wins in the nation and 14th best winning percentage. The Tigers have won three national championships (1958, 2003 and 2007) and 15 conference titles, the last coming in 2011. LSU has qualified for 50 bowl games, going 26-23-1, including a 40-32 win over Central Florida in last season's Fiesta Bowl.

Led by Heisman contender quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers' offense is tough to stop. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, a sophomore, and Justin Jefferson, a junior, rank one-two in the conference in receiving yards per game at 112.8 and 109.4, respectively. The pair have combined for 53 receptions for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns.

But just because the Tigers are loaded on offense does not guarantee they will cover the LSU vs. Florida spread on Saturday.

That's because Florida has an impressive resume as well, including a 24-13 win over seventh-ranked Auburn last week. The Gators are 5-0 on the road since the start of last season, and their overall 10-game winning streak is the longest since winning 22 in a row in 2008 and 2009.

Senior running back Lamical Perine is a dual threat and leads the Gators in rushing, carrying 69 times for 327 yards (4.7 average) and four touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions for 93 yards (5.2 average) and one TD. For his career, Perine has 20 rushing touchdowns and four receiving, and has rushed for 2,136 yards.

So who wins Florida vs. LSU? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. LSU spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,300 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.