LSU vs. Florida odds, line: 2019 College football picks, top predictions from simulation on 68-42 roll

The seventh-ranked Florida Gators look for continued success against the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers when they meet Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a Southeastern Conference crossover matchup. The Gators (6-0) won last year's game, 27-19, at Florida and lead the all-time series 33-29-3. The Tigers (5-0) have had 19 straight winning years, including 10 double-digit win seasons since 2001. Kickoff from Baton Rouge, La., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 30-9 under fourth-year coach Ed Orgeron, while the Gators are 16-3 under second-year coach Dan Mullen. The Tigers are favored by 14 points in the latest LSU vs. Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.

LSU is used to success and has compiled an 802-415-47 (.653) all-time record, the 12th most wins in the nation and 14th best winning percentage. The Tigers have won three national championships (1958, 2003 and 2007) and 15 conference titles, the last coming in 2011. LSU has qualified for 50 bowl games, going 26-23-1, including a 40-32 win over Central Florida in last season's Fiesta Bowl.

Led by Heisman contender quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers' offense is tough to stop. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, a sophomore, and Justin Jefferson, a junior, rank one-two in the conference in receiving yards per game at 112.8 and 109.4, respectively. The pair have combined for 53 receptions for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns.

But just because the Tigers are loaded on offense does not guarantee they will cover the LSU vs. Florida spread on Saturday.

The Gators have known nothing but success for more than three decades, achieving a winning record in 29 of the past 31 seasons and 36 of the past 39. Florida has played in a bowl game in 29 of the past 32 seasons. Overall, the Gators have compiled a 730-418-40 (.631) all-time record, which includes three national championships (1996, 2006 and 2008), eight conference titles and 44 bowl games, including a 41-15 win over Michigan in last year's Peach Bowl.

The Gators have proven to be opportunistic recently. Since the start of 2018, Florida's 43 takeaways are tied with Syracuse for the most in FBS. The Gators have 15 takeaways in the last four games and have forced four turnovers in three of the last four games. Florida's 12 interceptions lead all FBS teams and features four players -- Shawn Davis, Kaiir Elam, Donovan Stiner and Marco Wilson ---with multiple interceptions this year, including three by Davis.

