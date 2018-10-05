LSU vs. Florida odds, line: Week 6 college football picks, predictions from model on 49-36 run

Week 6 of the 2018 college football season is here and conference matchups dominate the schedule. One of the biggest includes SEC crossover rivals LSU and Florida, who are ranked inside the Top 25 and meet at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS and CBSSports.com. The latest LSU vs. Florida odds list the No. 5 Tigers as two-point favorites on the road, while the over-under for total points Vegas expects to be scored down to 44 after opening at 47.5. This game will have an impact on both divisions in the SEC, so before you make any LSU vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has also been red-hot on its top-rated college football picks this season, nailing its last four in Week 5 to improve its record to 49-36 overall. That run included correctly calling the Under (69.5) and Penn State (+3.5) against the spread vs. Ohio State in the huge Week 5 showdown between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model turns its attention to Florida vs. LSU and has simulated every play 10,000 times. We can tell you the model is favoring the under, saying it hits in 69 percent of the time. It also has a strong spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows LSU has jumped into the 2018-19 College Football Playoff fray after upsetting Miami and Auburn in the first three weeks of the season. The Tigers are now 5-0 after their most recent victory over Ole Miss and have been riding a defense loaded with NFL-caliber talent that is giving up just 15 points per game.

SportsLine's model says that defense will give Florida major problems Saturday, with the simulations projecting two turnovers and two sacks. The model also projects Florida to be held under 100 yards rushing.

But just because LSU is ranked No. 5 and has plenty of talent doesn't mean it'll cover Saturday.

Florida has been on a roll of its own, and its only blemish against Kentucky doesn't look so crushing with the Wildcats up to No. 13 in the latest college football rankings. In the past two weeks, Florida dismantled Tennessee (47-21) and upset Mississippi State (13-6), with both games on the road. The Gators have also been dependent on their defense for success.

Florida held Tennessee to just three first-half points before taking its foot off the gas with a big lead in the second half. When they had to play a full four quarters against Mississippi State, the Gators held the Bulldogs to just six points. On Saturday, the SportsLine model projects the Florida defense to record three sacks and force two turnovers of its own.

So which side of the LSU vs. Florida spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors.