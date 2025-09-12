The No. 3 LSU Tigers will host the Florida Gators on Saturday night as both teams kick off their 2025 SEC schedules. LSU (2-0) began the year by upsetting then-No. 4 Clemson before defeating Louisiana Tech, 23-7, last week. Florida (2-0) easily handled LIU in its opener but then suffered a surprising defeat to South Florida in Week 2. The loss knocked Florida, which was ranked No. 13, out of the AP Poll. The Gators won last season's meeting with LSU, which ended a five-game win streak by the Tigers in the head-to-head series.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers are 7-point home favorites in the latest Florida vs. LSU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Both teams are 1-1 against the spread on the season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. LSU and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for LSU vs. Florida:

Florida vs. LSU spread LSU -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Florida vs. LSU over/under 46.5 points Florida vs. LSU money line LSU -278, Florida +223 Florida vs. LSU picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. LSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Florida can cover

It was just in Nov. 2024 that an unranked Florida team defeated a ranked LSU squad, so the Gators have been in this position before. While the Gators fell to in-state rival, USF, last week, Billy Napier's crew has displayed the ability to rise to the occasion versus conference foes. The Gators are 6-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last seven games versus SEC teams, and Florida's 10-5 ATS record since the start of 2024 is the third-best in the SEC.

DJ Lagway was No. 1 quarterback in his high school class, and he's off to a strong start in his second year in Gainesville, Fla. He has four touchdown passes, is completing 74.5% of his attempts, and he's backed by a solid run game, led by Jadan Baugh. The sophomore's 197 rushing yards rank third in the SEC as he's averaged 83.9 scrimmage yards over his last nine games. Meanwhile, the Florida defense has been among the best in the nation in the early season as it's allowed just one touchdown across two games.

Why LSU can cover

LSU is a different team in Tiger Stadium, compared to any other venue, as evident by the team's 20-2 record at home under Brian Kelly. The Tigers have lit up the scoreboard at home versus Florida recently, winning each of their last three meetings in Baton Rouge and scoring at least 42 points in each victory. Overall, LSU is 4-1 ATS over its last five games versus Florida, and the Tigers are 7-2 versus the spread over their last nine home games versus unranked SEC foes.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the Heisman betting favorite, per many sportsbooks, but he has taken a backseat to the LSU defense so far, which shows how talented the team is on both sides of the ball. The Tigers have given up just 8.5 points per game as they rank in the top 15 of the nation in points allowed, yards allowed and rushing defense. LSU is holding opponents to a miniscule 1.9 yards per rush as that run-stuffing unit could mitigate one of Florida's biggest offensive strengths.

How to make LSU vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Florida vs. LSU 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 56 combined points.

So who wins LSU vs. Florida, and which side of the spread cashes in almost 60% of simulations?