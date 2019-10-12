LSU vs. Florida score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

The SEC is in the spotlight with a top-10 battle for the second straight week as No. 5 LSU hosts No. 7 Florida in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday night in Death Valley. This also marks the second straight week that the Gators are involved in a top-10 showdown in a hostile environment after Florida beat Auburn 24-13 in The Swamp last week.

As if beating one top-10 team wasn't difficult enough, the Gators are being tasked with doing it again. Florida is facing an LSU team that doesn't look like any of the LSU teams you're used to seeing. Gone is the "3 yards and a cloud of blood and dust" offense the Tigers have been known to play, and in its place is a fast-paced aerial attack that nobody has been able to stop yet. Quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 22 touchdowns already, which leaves him six short of tying LSU's single-season record of 28 touchdowns. This Gators defense will be the toughest one that Burrow and the Tigers offense has faced, setting us up for what should be a classic.

