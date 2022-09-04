Teams looking to turn their fortunes around after rare losing seasons clash when the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) meet the LSU Tigers in non-conference action on Sunday evening. It will be the season opener for LSU. The Tigers tied for sixth last season with Auburn at 3-5 in the SEC West, while finishing 6-7 overall. The Seminoles, meanwhile, tied for fourth in the ACC Atlantic Division with Louisville, while finishing 5-7 overall. This will be the 10th meeting between the schools, with Florida State holding a 7-2 series edge.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 51. Before making any LSU vs. Florida State picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

LSU vs. Florida State spread: LSU -3.5

LSU vs. Florida State over-under: 51 points

LSU vs. Florida State money line: Florida State +135, LSU -160

FSU: The Seminoles are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

LSU: The Tigers are 5-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers got a boost from the transfer portal when junior running back Noah Cain moved from Penn State to LSU this offseason. He is already listed at the top of the Tigers' depth chart after three seasons with the Nittany Lions. Last year, Cain carried 106 times for 350 yards (3.3 average) and four touchdowns. His best year was his freshman season in 2019. That year he carried 84 times for 443 yards (5.3 average) and eight TDs.

LSU also returns two of its top wide receivers in junior Kayshon Boutte and redshirt senior Jaray Jenkins. Before injuring his ankle which required surgery, Boutte was having a monster season. After playing in just six games, he still led the Tigers in receiving in 2021 with 509 yards on 38 receptions (13.4 average) and nine touchdowns. Jenkins also caught 34 passes for 502 yards, second-most on the team, with six TDs.

Why Florida State can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Florida State vs. LSU spread. That's because the Seminoles appear to have a solid rushing attack. In the opener, running backs Treshaun Ward (127), Trey Benson (105) and Lawrance Toafili (101) all broke the 100-yard rushing mark. It was the first time in Florida State history that three players ran for 100 or more yards in the same game. FSU finished with 406 total yards, including 232 passing. It was the first 400-200 game for the Seminoles since 1995, when they accomplished that mark against Wake Forest.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis had a solid season debut against Duquesne. In the opening win, he completed 11 of 15 passes (73.3%) for 207 yards and a rating of 189.3. He also rushed four times for 11 yards and a score. In his fifth season, including the last four at Florida State, he has completed 215 of 365 passes (58.9%) for 2,952 yards and 22 touchdowns.

