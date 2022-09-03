The LSU Tigers kick off their regular season under new head coach Brian Kelly when they take on the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) on Sunday in New Orleans. Kelly was named the Tigers' 34th head football coach on Dec. 1 of last year after spending the past 12 seasons at Notre Dame. The Seminoles opened their season last week with a 47-7 victory over Duquesne at Tallahassee, Fla. The 40-point win was the largest margin in a season opener by FSU since defeating Texas State 59-16 in 2015.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Seminoles lead the all-time series 7-2, winning the last four matchups. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 50.

LSU vs. Florida State spread: LSU -3.5

LSU vs. Florida State over-under: 50 points

LSU vs. Florida State money line: Florida State +135, LSU -160

FSU: The Seminoles are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

LSU: The Tigers are 5-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

Why LSU can cover

Expectations are high for the Tigers, who want to build their way to an eventual fourth national championship. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels is expected to take over at quarterback. Last season at ASU, Daniels saw action in 13 games for the Sun Devils, including a 20-13 loss to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl. Daniels finished the season by completing 197 of 301 passes (65.4%) for 2,380 yards and 10 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. In his three-year career at Arizona State, he completed 451 of 723 passes (62.4%) for 6,024 yards and 32 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Daniels' top target will be junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, the Tigers' top receiver from 2021. For the season, he made 38 catches for 509 yards (13.4 average) with nine touchdowns before an ankle injury sidelined him midway through the season. In six games, Boutte had two games with 100 or more yards, including a nine-catch, 148-yard and three-touchdown performance in a season-opening 38-27 loss at UCLA. In two partial seasons at LSU, he has 83 receptions for 1,244 yards (15.0 average) and 14 touchdowns.

Why Florida State can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Florida State vs. LSU spread. That's because the Seminoles appear to have a solid rushing attack. In the opener, running backs Treshaun Ward (127), Trey Benson (105) and Lawrance Toafili (101) all broke the 100-yard rushing mark. It was the first time in Florida State history that three players ran for 100 or more yards in the same game. FSU finished with 406 total yards, including 232 passing. It was the first 400-200 game for the Seminoles since 1995, when they accomplished that mark against Wake Forest.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis had a solid season debut against Duquesne. In the opening win, he completed 11 of 15 passes (73.3%) for 207 yards and a rating of 189.3. He also rushed four times for 11 yards and a score. In his fifth season, including the last four at Florida State, he has completed 215 of 365 passes (58.9%) for 2,952 yards and 22 touchdowns.

