The first marquee game of the 2023 college football season takes place on Sunday when the No. 5 LSU Tigers and No. 8 Florida State Seminoles collide in a top-10 matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Tigers are coming off a 10-4 season in Brian Kelly's first year as head coach in Baton Rouge. They finished last season ranked No. 5 in the country. Meanwhile the Seminoles enter Year 4 under coach Mike Norvell with their highest preseason ranking since 2017. Last year they won 10 games, doubling their total from the previous season.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Florida State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

Here are several college football odds and trends for FSU vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Florida State spread: Tigers -2

LSU vs. Florida State over/under: 56.5 points

LSU vs. Florida State money line: Tigers -129, Seminoles +109

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels ranked ninth in the FBS in completion percentage (68.6) in 2022

FSU: Seminoles ranked fourth in the country in passing yards allowed per game (165.4) last year

Why the Tigers can cover

LSU has a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Jayden Daniels. A 6-foot-4 senior who transferred from Arizona State before last season, Daniels led the team in both passing (2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns) and rushing (885 yards, 11 TDs) last year. He was one of only two quarterbacks nationally to rush for 800 yards and pass for 2,500 yards.

Daniels has one of the best receivers in the country at his disposal in Malik Nabers. A 6-foot junior from Lafayette, La., Nabers led the conference last season in receptions (72), which went for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns. Over the summer he was named to the AP Preseason All-America second team.

Why the Seminoles can cover

Florida State has a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Jordan Travis. A 6-foot-1 senior from West Palm Beach, Travis was the only player in the country last season to lead his conference in yards per play, yards per pass attempt, yards per completion, pass efficiency rating and fewest interceptions thrown (minimum 200 pass attempts). He is one of four active players nationally with at least 5,500 passing yards and 1,700 rushing yards in his career.

Travis will benefit from having the country's most experienced offensive line blocking for him. Not only do the Seminoles return all five starters from last season's line, they lead the nation with 307 games played and 214 combined starts. Nine offensive linemen have started at least one game, and seven offensive linemen have made at least 20 starts.

How to make LSU vs. Florida State picks

