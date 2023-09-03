A game that could have immense College Football Playoff implications will take place on Sunday when No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State collide in the marquee matchup of the opening weekend of the college football season. Both teams are coming off 10-win seasons and looking to make the four-team CFP at the end of the season. The winner of Sunday's showdown will take a big step toward that goal. The game is a rematch of last year's season opener at the Superdome in New Orleans, which the Seminoles won, 24-23.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Florida State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before you make any Florida State vs. LSU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

LSU vs. Florida State spread: Tigers -1.5

LSU vs. Florida State over/under: 56.5 points

LSU vs. Florida State money line: Tigers -126, Seminoles +106

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels ranked ninth in the FBS in completion percentage (68.6) in 2022

FSU: The Seminoles ranked fourth in the country in passing yards allowed per game (165.4) last year

Why the Tigers can cover

LSU has a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Jayden Daniels. A 6-foot-4 senior who transferred from Arizona State before last season, Daniels led the team in both passing (2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns) and rushing (885 yards, 11 TDs) last year. He was one of only two quarterbacks nationally to rush for 800 yards and pass for 2,500 yards.

Daniels has one of the best receivers in the country at his disposal in Malik Nabers. A 6-foot junior from Lafayette, La., Nabers led the conference last season in receptions (72), which went for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns. Over the summer he was named to the AP Preseason All-America second team.

Why the Seminoles can cover

Florida State has one of the country's best pass rushers in Jared Verse. A 6-foot-4, 260-pound attack man, Verse led the ACC in sacks per game (0.75), and his average of 1.4 tackles for loss per game ranked 10th nationally. Entering this season, he was named to the AP Preseason All-America first team.

In addition, the Seminoles will be facing an LSU defense without one of its projected stars up front. Maason Smith – a 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle, who was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in Louisiana in the class of 2021 – was suspended by the NCAA for the season opener after participating in an autograph signing event one month prior to the legalization of NIL. His absence could be significant given that Florida State returns the most experienced offensive line in college football. See which team to pick here.

