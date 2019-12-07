LSU vs. Georgia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch LSU vs. Georgia football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 LSU (home) vs. No. 4 Georgia (away)
Current Records: LSU 12-0; Georgia 11-1
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as UGA skips in on six wins and LSU on 12.
When you finish with 365 more yards than your opponent like UGA did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game with ease, bagging a 52-7 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulldogs had established a 38-7 advantage.
Meanwhile, LSU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 529 yards compared to the Texas A&M Aggies' 129. LSU was fully in charge, breezing past A&M 50-7. LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase looked sharp as he caught seven passes for 197 yards and two TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Joe Burrow's 78-yard TD bomb to Chase in the first quarter.
The Tigers' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed A&M's offensive line for a total of six sacks for a loss of 48 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 11-1 and the Tigers to 12-0. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 12 on the season. But the Tigers enter the matchup with 74 overall touchdowns, good for third best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 57
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - LSU 36 vs. Georgia 16
-
