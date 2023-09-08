LSU opens its 2023 home slate Saturday evening against Grambling State in a battle of the Tigers. LSU is hoping to bounce back after a rough 45-24 loss to Florida State in Week 1. LSU plummeted nine spots to No. 14 in the AP poll, complicating its outlook as a College Football Playoff contender.

Grambling State presents a solid opportunity for LSU to reset and recalibrate before SEC play opens. Grambling State has not had a winning record since 2019, and its 3-8 record in 2022 represented its lowest win total in nine years, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Despite its recent struggles, Grambling State is one of the most historic programs in the state of Louisiana. The G-Men have won 26 Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and claim 15 HBCU college football national championships. Legendary coach Eddie Robinson, who won 408 games in 56 years at Grambling State, is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

This will also be LSU's second ever game against an HBCU after the Tigers hosted Southern in 2022. All five of LSU's most recent FCS opponents, including Saturday's game against GSU, have been against universities located in Louisiana. LSU has won each game in that span by an average of 39 points.

How to watch LSU vs. Grambling State live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Live stream: ESPN+

LSU vs. Grambling State: Need to know

LSU looking to bounce back ... again: LSU's loss to Florida State marked the fourth-straight season opening pitfall for the Tigers. The good news for LSU is that it is 3-0 in Week 2 games since 2020. And after Brian Kelly's squad lost to Florida State in Game 1 of 2022, it went on to win the SEC West for the second time since 2019. Grambling State gives the Tigers a chance to reset before they have to hit the road and play Mississippi State in two weeks.

Grambling State led by recognizable name: Hue Jackson is entering Year 2 as Grambling State's coach. Prior to taking his current position, Jackson spent a long time as an assistant and head coach at the NFL level. He coached various offensive positions and worked as an offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens from 2001-09. His coaching stints include the Oakland Raiders (2011) and the Cleveland Browns (2016-18), though he managed just three wins in his time with the Browns.

Will Harold Perkins have more of an impact? Perkins is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting young players in college football. He thrived primarily as an edge rusher as a true freshman in 2022, earning All-SEC honors while stuffing the stat sheet with 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections and one interception. Given Perkins' athleticism, LSU moved him to a hybrid off-ball role ahead of the 2023 campaign. His performance against Florida State was pedestrian by his standards. It will be interesting to see if LSU sticks with Perkins' position swap, or if the coaching staff lets him play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he seemed to have a greater affect.