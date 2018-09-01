LSU vs. Miami odds: 2018 college football picks, insider predictions from proven expert

The Miami Hurricanes take on LSU in one of the main events of Week 1 of the first full college football weekend. Kickoff is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL's Cowboys. Miami is a 3.5-point favorite on a neutral field, with the Over-Under at 48, up from the opening line of 45.5. Before you lay any Miami-LSU picks, you'll want to see what CBS Sports college football insider Tom Fornelli is saying about the game.



Fornelli is a consistent winner when it comes to against-the-spread picks. He's a wallet-fattening 108-79 in his popular Pick Six column the past two years. And his renowned "Twitter Tips" are 105-76 the past three seasons. Now, Fornelli is locked and loaded for LSU-Miami and released a strong against the spread pick.



He knows that LSU, which went 9-4 last year, should once again have one a top-flight defense that last year allowed just 18.9 points per game. A stout defensive backfield will be led by first-team All-SEC CB Greedy Williams. All-American LB Devin White is also back -- he had 133 tackles last year, more than double anyone else on the team.



The team returns just 10 starters from that squad, with second-team All-SEC RB Derrius Guice and two-year starting QB Danny Etling among those gone. Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow takes over under center, and he'll look at a wideout unit that includes 6-6 target and leading returning WR Steven Sullivan, as well as Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles.



Meanwhile, Fornelli also knows Miami finished 10-3 last year, and 7-1 in the ACC, yet four of those wins were by single-digits, and the Hurricanes out-gained opponents by an average of just four yards per game. They have seven starters returning on each side of the ball, including the top five tacklers.



The offense should be prolific, with QB Malik Rosier back for his senior year. He threw for 3,120 yards, 26 TDS and 14 INTs last year. He'll have his top target back as well, in WR Ahmmon Richards, who was hampered by a litany of injuries. Starting RB Travis Homer, who gained 966 yards and eight TDs, is also back.

