Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ LSU

Current Records: Mississippi State 2-0; LSU 1-1

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

LSU ran circles around the Southern University Jaguars last week, and the extra yardage (550 yards vs. 262 yards) paid off. The Tigers steamrolled past Southern University 65-17 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51 to nothing. RB Armoni Goodwin was the offensive standout of the matchup for LSU, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Goodwin's performance made up for a slower contest against the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, MSU made easy work of the Arizona Wildcats last week and carried off a 39-17 victory. MSU QB Will Rogers was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 302 yards on 49 attempts.

Their wins bumped LSU to 1-1 and the Bulldogs to 2-0. Both the Tigers and MSU have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

LSU have won five out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.