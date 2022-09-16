Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ LSU
Current Records: Mississippi State 2-0; LSU 1-1
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
LSU ran circles around the Southern University Jaguars last week, and the extra yardage (550 yards vs. 262 yards) paid off. The Tigers steamrolled past Southern University 65-17 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51 to nothing. RB Armoni Goodwin was the offensive standout of the matchup for LSU, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Goodwin's performance made up for a slower contest against the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, MSU made easy work of the Arizona Wildcats last week and carried off a 39-17 victory. MSU QB Will Rogers was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 302 yards on 49 attempts.
Their wins bumped LSU to 1-1 and the Bulldogs to 2-0. Both the Tigers and MSU have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
LSU have won five out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.
- Sep 25, 2021 - LSU 28 vs. Mississippi State 25
- Sep 26, 2020 - Mississippi State 44 vs. LSU 34
- Oct 19, 2019 - LSU 36 vs. Mississippi State 13
- Oct 20, 2018 - LSU 19 vs. Mississippi State 3
- Sep 16, 2017 - Mississippi State 37 vs. LSU 7
- Sep 17, 2016 - LSU 23 vs. Mississippi State 20
- Sep 12, 2015 - LSU 21 vs. Mississippi State 19