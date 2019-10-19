LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, prediction, pick, odds, spread
The Tigers will hope to stay undefeated in front of a rowdy Mississippi State crowd
No. 2 LSU will take its offensive show on the road Saturday to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on Mississippi State. The Tigers vs. the Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET is the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. It's a critical game for LSU, which is coming off of a big home win over Florida last weekend, and could be looking ahead with next week's critical matchup looming with Auburn in Baton Rouge.
Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow has been the catalyst of a rejuvenated offense. The senior has tossed 25 touchdowns, only three interceptions and leads the nation in completion percentage at 79.6%.
The flip side is not so great for coach Joe Moorhead. The Bulldogs dropped a tight game on the road to Tennessee with freshman Garrett Schrader and veteran Tommy Stevens combining to throw for just 146 yards and three interceptions in the contest.
What will happen on Saturday afternoon? Let's preview the game and make picks straight up and against the spread.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Davis Wade Stadium -- Starkville, Mississippi
TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
LSU: If there was any doubt about the validity of LSU's offense, Burrow erased it last week. He went 21-of-24 passing for 293 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against one of the best defenses in the nation. The offensive line kept him clean all afternoon, and his receivers found plenty of space against an ultra-talented Gators secondary. That passing game -- specifically the work Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase do deep downfield -- plays right into the weakness of Mississippi State's defense, which is giving up 8.4 yards per attempt (13th in the SEC). The defense hasn't been as crisp as previous units, but considering the massive philosophy shift on offense, more yards and points should be expected. The Tigers do puff up their chests when it matters, though. They're tied for third in the SEC in red zone defense with a 66.67 percent scoring rate.
Mississippi State: It's a trying time for second-year coach Joe Moorhead, who hasn't been able to live up to expectations generated from his offensive success at Penn State. Stevens has been banged up and ineffective when in the lineup, and Shrader hasn't been able to find the consistency needed to keep the Bulldogs competitive. Running back Kylin Hill has averaged 101.5 yards per game, second-most in the SEC. That's incredibly impressive considering he's not getting much help.
Game prediction, picks
This has the potential to be a trap game for the Tigers, but they won't fall into the trap. Coach Ed Orgeron and the veteran players know just how hard it is to go into Starkville and play well with cowbells clanging. What's more, it's incredibly important for the offensive line to play at the same level of last week on the road. Simply put, the coaching staff at LSU won't let this team take its early-season success for granted. Burrow will light up a suspect Bulldogs secondary, Orgeron will keep his foot on the gas deep into the fourth quarter and the Tigers will cover with ease. Pick: LSU (-19.5)
