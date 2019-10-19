LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert on 4-0 run

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow gets another chance to make his case for the Heisman Trophy when he and his No. 2 LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. Burrow, a senior, leads the country in completion percentage (79.6) and passing efficiency (218.1) and ranks No. 2 in several more categories. He has the Tigers (6-0, 3-0 in SEC) positioned to make a run at the SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2) have lost three of their last four games. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Tigers are 18.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62. Before making any LSU vs. Mississippi State picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from handicapping expert Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He has gotten 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 15-5-1 with his best bets thus far.

And he is on a blistering run in games involving LSU. In fact, Sallee is 4-0 in his last four picks involving the Tigers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to LSU vs. Mississippi State and revealed another confident against the spread pick. That one is available at SportsLine.

Sallee has taken into consideration that, behind Burrow, the Tigers offense has been nearly unstoppable this season. LSU leads the country in scoring offense (52.5 points per game) and ranks second in total offense (561.0 yards per game), passing offense (395.5 yards per game) and passing efficiency (207.0). The Tigers will be facing a Bulldogs team that's one of the worst in the SEC, ranking 11th in the conference in scoring defense (27.2 points a game) and 10th in total defense (394.0 yards a game).

In addition, Sallee has taken into account that the Tigers have been tough in October under coach Ed Orgeron. LSU is 11-1 in October since Orgeron became coach before the 2016 season. Six of those wins have come against Top 25 teams, including a 42-28 win over No. 7 Florida last week.

But just because the Tigers have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Mississippi State vs. LSU spread on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have one of the most productive runners in the SEC in Kylin Hill. The junior from Columbus, Miss. ranks second in the conference in rushing yards per game (101.5). In the season-opener against Louisiana, he ran for a season-high 197 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, Sallee knows that Saturday's game is the prototypical trap game for a highly ranked team like LSU. The Tigers are coming off a highly-charged win at home against Florida. Next week, they face No. 11 Auburn, and the game after that is against No. 1 Alabama. Mississippi State may be catching LSU at just the right time.

Sallee has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Mississippi State vs. LSU? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Mississippi State spread you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the college football insider who's won four straight picks involving the Tigers.