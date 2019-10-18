LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0 on Tigers games

The No. 2 LSU Tigers will try to maintain their undefeated record and continue their push for a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. LSU (6-0, 2-0 in SEC) is coming off an impressive 42-28 victory against No. 7 Florida in last week's marquee college football matchup. The win over the Gators helped the Tigers move from No. 3 to No. 2 in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) has lost three of its last four games and is coming off a 20-10 loss at Tennessee. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Tigers are 17.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 61.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. LSU picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from handicapping expert Barrett Sallee.

Sallee knows that Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow is having a Heisman Trophy-caliber season. The senior signal-caller leads the country in completion percentage (79.6) and passing efficiency (218.1) and ranks No. 2 in several more categories, including passing touchdowns (25), passing yards per game (359.5), points responsible for (164) and yards per attempt (11.60). Behind Burrow, LSU leads the nation in scoring offense (52.5 points per game) and ranks second in total offense (561.0 yards per game).

Sallee also has factored in that the Tigers will face a team that is struggling at the quarterback position. On Saturday against Tennessee, Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens was benched after he went 6-of-11 passing for 67 yards with two interceptions in the first half. The Bulldogs rank 109th in the country in passing offense, averaging just 184.2 yards per game.

But just because the Tigers have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Mississippi State vs. LSU spread on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have one of the most productive runners in the SEC in Kylin Hill. The junior from Columbus, Miss. ranks second in the conference in rushing yards per game (101.5). In the season-opener against Louisiana, he ran for a season-high 197 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, Sallee knows that Saturday's game is the prototypical trap game for a highly ranked team like LSU. The Tigers are coming off a highly-charged win at home against Florida. Next week, they face No. 11 Auburn, and the game after that is against No. 1 Alabama. Mississippi State may be catching LSU at just the right time.

