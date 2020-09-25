The time for the No. 6 LSU Tigers to begin defending their 2019 national championship finally has come, although the team will have a decidedly different look. A total of 14 members of last year's title-winning squad were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft while reigning Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase opted out of this season in order to concentrate on his professional career. The Tigers open a new era when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, LSU and Mississippi State had to wait several weeks to begin their seasons as the SEC revamped its schedule, which consists of only 10 conference games for each school. The Tigers are 16.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Mississippi State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.

LSU vs. Mississippi State spread: Tigers -16.5

LSU vs. Mississippi State over-under: 57.5 points

LSU vs. Mississippi State money line: Tigers -800, Bulldogs +550

LSU: The Tigers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as home favorites

MSU: The Bulldogs are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games

Why LSU can cover

Ed Orgeron begins his fourth full season at the helm after guiding the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the fourth national championship in program history last year. LSU went 34-7 over the former Ole Miss coach's first three years with the school. Orgeron is 6-0 in season openers, winning three times with both the Tigers and Rebels, while LSU has won its first game 16 of the last 17 campaigns.

With 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow now with the Cincinnati Bengals, the reins have been handed to fourth-year junior Myles Brennan. The 6-4 quarterback who hails from Mississippi appeared in 17 games over his first three years with the Tigers, completing 42-of-70 passes for 600 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Brennan saw action in 10 contests last season, including the CFP semifinal against Oklahoma in which he was 3-of-3 for 39 yards while leading LSU on a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs have turned to Mike Leach with hopes of avoiding back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2008-09 after going 6-7 last year. Leach, who became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history during his tenure from 2000-09, replaces Joe Moorhead after posting a 55-47 record over eight campaigns at Washington State. His teams are known for their aerial attack as he leads all active FBS head coaches with the most average passing yards per game since 2001 (394.5) and is first in completion percentage over the last eight years (66.9 percent).

Leach's quarterbacks have thrown for at least 3,000 yards in 17 of his 18 seasons as a head coach, and K.J. Costello will attempt to continue the trend. A graduate transfer from Stanford, Costello appeared in only five games for the Cardinal last year due to head and thumb injuries but became just the ninth signal-caller in school history to throw for over 6,000 yards (6,151). He recorded eight 300-yard performances in 29 games over three seasons with Stanford.

