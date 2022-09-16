The LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are 1-1 (1-0 at home) while MSU is 2-0 (1-0 on the road). LSU leads the all-time series with a 72-37-3 record and the Tigers won at Mississippi State last year by a 28-25 score.

The Bulldogs are favored by 2.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 53.5.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Mississippi State vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Mississippi State spread: LSU +2.5

LSU vs. Mississippi State over/under: 53.5 points

What you need to know about LSU

When you finish with 288 more yards than your opponent like LSU did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. It took its matchup at home with ease, bagging a 65-17 victory over the Southern University Jaguars. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-0. LSU's RB Armoni Goodwin looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns as part of an 85-yard rushing day.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was highly efficient in completing 10-of-11 passes with three touchdowns. The Arizona State transfer is completing 77.8% of his passes on the season and also leads LSU with 132 rushing yards. But he's yet to get in sync with star receiver Kayshon Boutte as the junior has just 62 receiving yards and no touchdowns this season.

What you need to know about Mississippi State

Meanwhile, MSU took its contest against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday by a conclusive 39-17 score. MSU QB Will Rogers was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 302 yards on 49 attempts. It marked just the third road game for MSU against the Pac-12 and the school's first victory since 1977.

Coach Mike Leach's offense has looked as good as expected and Rogers is among the nation's leaders in several passing categories. He leads FBS in pass completions, while leading the SEC in completion percentage and passing touchdowns. Rogers threw for 371 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in last year's loss to LSU.

