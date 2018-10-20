LSU vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, watch online, live stream, TV channel

After beating then-No. 2 Georgia last week, LSU heads into Saturday's game vs. Mississippi State with some momentum. But the Tigers must also guard against a letdown vs. the rested Bulldogs

No. 5 LSU will host No. 22 Mississippi State Saturday night in Death Valley in a game that carries enormous SEC West ramifications. Despite the two conference losses, the Bulldogs gained confidence two weeks ago with an emphatic win over Auburn. The Tigers have a conference loss on their resume, but have exploded from SEC West obscurity into the top 5. That one loss gives the Tigers a small margin for error, which makes every SEC game must win from here on out considering Alabama still resides in the West.

What will go down under the lights in Death Valley?

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Mississippi State: Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald became the SEC's all-time leading rusher for quarterbacks two weeks ago with 195 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Auburn defense, and probably needs to put together a similar performance in this one. The front seven has been ferocious this season led by star defensive end Montez Sweat. The Bulldogs will have to get creative to rattle LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- which has proven to be a tall order in 2018.

LSU: There are no breaks in the schedule for the Tigers, who can't let the high of last week's win over Georgia bring a hangover Saturday night. Burrow has six touchdowns and two interceptions this season, and has become one of the most responsible game managers in the conference. The defense is giving up just 3.45 yards per rushing attempt this season, which means that this old-school matchup will be strength vs. strength.

Game prediction, picks

It's never easy to win a night game in Baton Rouge no matter how good you are, and Mississippi State will have to play its best game of the year to get out of Death Valley with a win. That won't happen. The win over Auburn was great, but the Bulldogs have the second-worst passing offense in the SEC. The Tigers will slow down Fitzgerald and running backs Kylin Hill and Aeris Williams on the ground, and force Fitzgerald to win with his arm. He won't be able to come through. Pick: LSU -6.5

So which teams should you back in Week 8 of the college football season? And what national title contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons and nailed Iowa State's upset of No. 6 West Virginia last week.