LSU vs. Mississippi State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 5 LSU hosts rival No. 22 Mississippi State
No. 5 LSU hosts No. 22 Mississippi State Saturday night in Death Valley, in an enormous SEC West game. The Tigers are fresh off a dominating 20-point win over previously-undefeated Georgia, and the Bulldogs have had a week off after toppling Auburn 23-9 in Starkville.
The key for LSU will be neutralizing the punishing ground game of quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and running back Kylin Hill. Fitzgerald rushed for 195 yards two weeks ago to become the SEC's career quarterback rushing leader, and is an absolute force between the tackles. If LSU can't slow him down, it could be a long night for the home-standing Tigers.
Mississippi State will have the difficult task of slowing down an LSU front seven led by linebacker Devin White that is one of the most fearsome groups in the country. If the Tigers can force Fitzgerald to throw to win, it might be another romp in Baton Rouge.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from LSU vs. Mississippi State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
