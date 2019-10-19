LSU vs. Mississippi State score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 LSU takes on Mississippi State in the SEC on CBS game
No. 2 LSU visits Mississippi State hoping to avoid a trap between hosting Florida last week and Auburn next week. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow leads the SEC in passing at 359.5 yards per game, while Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are No. 1 and 2 in the conference in receiving at 115.6 and 111.7 yards per game, respectively. Coach Ed Orgeron has followed through on his promise to finally transform LSU into an offensive machine rather than an old-school, defensive-minded dinosaur.
The Bulldogs fell to Tennessee last week and will start Garrett Shrader at quarterback after he stepped in for an ineffective Tommy Stevens last week on Rocky Top. The passing woes have allowed teams to load up to stop star running back Kylin Hill, who has just 58 yards in the last two games after topping the century mark in each of the first four games of the season. Will the clanging cowbells slow down the LSU express, or will the Tigers roll into late October unblemished?
Watch LSU at Mississippi State on CBS, streaming live on CBSSports.com, via the CBS Sports App or through connected TV on CBS All-Access. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Utah vs. Arizona State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona State vs. Utah game 10,000...
-
Florida pulls away from South Carolina
Florida was on upset alert at South Carolina before racing away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns
-
Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of SEC football.
-
Clemson stymies Louisville for easy win
Trevor Lawrence recovered from two interceptions to lead the Tigers on the road
-
Illinois upsets Wisconsin 24-23
The Badgers dominated most of their opponents this season but succumbed to a tough Illini squad...
-
Oregon vs. Washington pick, live stream
The Ducks and Huskies meet in a Pac-12 North showdown with major divisional implications
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game