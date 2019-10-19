LSU vs. Mississippi State score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

No. 2 LSU visits Mississippi State hoping to avoid a trap between hosting Florida last week and Auburn next week. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow leads the SEC in passing at 359.5 yards per game, while Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are No. 1 and 2 in the conference in receiving at 115.6 and 111.7 yards per game, respectively. Coach Ed Orgeron has followed through on his promise to finally transform LSU into an offensive machine rather than an old-school, defensive-minded dinosaur.

The Bulldogs fell to Tennessee last week and will start Garrett Shrader at quarterback after he stepped in for an ineffective Tommy Stevens last week on Rocky Top. The passing woes have allowed teams to load up to stop star running back Kylin Hill, who has just 58 yards in the last two games after topping the century mark in each of the first four games of the season. Will the clanging cowbells slow down the LSU express, or will the Tigers roll into late October unblemished?

