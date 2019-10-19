LSU vs. Mississippi State score: No. 2 Tigers continue to establish dominance with another beatdown
As LSU prepares for a showdown with No. 1 Alabama, the Tigers made easy work of the Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Mississippi -- No. 2 LSU improved to 7-0 after an impressive road win at Mississippi State on Saturday, overwhelming the Bulldogs in a 36-13 win. Joe Burrow set the LSU single-season record for passing touchdowns in a four -touchdown performance, completing 25-of-32 passes for 327 yards.
The game provided plenty of big moments for Burrow's Heisman Trophy candidacy highlight reel, as he continued his reliance on pinpoint accuracy to hit explosive plays through the passing game.
LSU got off to a little bit of a slow start on offense, at least in terms of finishing drives with touchdowns as it slowly built a 9-0 lead in the first half. Mississippi State then scored a touchdown late in the second quarter to make it 9-7, but Burrow poured in two quick-strike touchdowns before halftime to essentially end the game.
After a three-and-out to start the third quarter, LSU scored touchdowns on its next two possessions and then cruised to a comfortable win amongst the cowbells.
For Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State, the loss leaves the record at 3-4 heading into back-to-back road games against Texas A&M and Arkansas with Alabama still left on the schedule. This is a crucial point in the season for the Bulldogs if they expect to be bowling at the end the year.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game.
Thanks for stopping by.
