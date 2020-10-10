No. 17 LSU is on the road Saturday facing Missouri at noon ET. The game was moved to Columbia, Missouri, after Hurricane Delta began tracking toward the Louisiana coastline. LSU is a 20.5-point favorite over Missouri in LSU's first ever game played in the state of Missouri, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

LSU dominated Vanderbilt 41-7 last weekend in Nashville on the heels of a breakout performance from running back and former hot shot recruit John Emery Jr. Quarterback Myles Brennan was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 337 yards on 37 attempts. Brennan's 51-yard TD bomb to wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second quarter set the tone for the Tigers one week after they got stunned at home by Mississippi State.

Meanwhile, Mizzou got smoked 35-12 at Tennessee last week. Quarterback Connor Bazelak had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception in relief of starter Shawn Robinson LSU's win lifted it to 1-1, while Missouri's defeat dropped it down to 0-2.

Due to the changing venue and kickoff time, the game has been moved to an SEC Network alternate channel that is not available on every major cable provider.

LSU vs. Missouri: How to watch live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network (Alternate) | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)