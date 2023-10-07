Four matchups between ranked teams are on the Week 6 college football schedule, and one such battle takes place in Columbia, Missouri. Memorial Stadium hosts an SEC tilt between the No. 21 Missouri Tigers and the No. 23 LSU Tigers. Missouri aims to remain unbeaten, with the team winning its first five games for the first time since the 2013 season. LSU looks to bounce back from a close-fought loss to Ole Miss last week and improve on a 3-2 mark to begin the 2023 season.

LSU vs. Missouri spread: LSU -5.5

LSU vs. Missouri over/under: 64.5 points

LSU vs. Missouri money line: LSU -229, Missouri +186

LSU: 2-3 against the spread this season

MIZ: 3-2 against the spread this season

Why LSU can cover

LSU's passing game is virtually impossible to defend. The offense is led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Daniels is No. 2 in FBS with 400.4 total yards per game and 16 passing touchdowns, and he ranks in the top five of the country with 342.0 passing yards per game and a 193.4 mark in passing efficiency. Daniels is completing 73.1% of his passes with only two interceptions and, in the last four games, he has 18 touchdown passes and only one interception.

Daniels is the catalyst, but he is flanked by two elite wide receivers. Malik Nabers has 29 catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games alone, including a 13-catch, 239-yard performance in a win over Mississippi State. On the other side, Brian Thomas is tied for the FBS lead for eight receiving touchdowns, and he has 13 catches for 257 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games. Led by the passing attack, LSU ranks in the top seven of the country in scoring offense (44.0 points per game), total offense (551.4 yards per game), yards per play (7.8) and third down efficiency (57.6%).

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has a high-powered offense, but the defensive side is where the team may have advantages against LSU. While Missouri's defense is playing well, LSU is second-worst in the SEC in allowing 31.0 points per game and 429.4 total yards per game this season. LSU also ranks outside the top 100 of FBS in points allowed, total yards allowed, touchdown passes allowed, rushing yards allowed, and pass efficiency allowed this season, while generating the third-fewest sacks (nine) among SEC teams.

On Missouri's side, opponents are averaging only 20.8 points per game and 5.0 yards per play, comfortably landing above the average in both the SEC and FBS. Missouri is also elite against the run, leading the conference in rushing yards allowed per game (74.8) and per attempt (2.5). With Brady Cook leading a potent offense and Missouri playing at home in Columbia, the Tigers can enter this matchup with confidence against a talented opponent.

