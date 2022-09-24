Who's Playing

New Mexico @ LSU

Current Records: New Mexico 2-1; LSU 2-1

What to Know

The LSU Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Tiger Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Tigers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

LSU had enough points to win and then some against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, taking their matchup 31-16. LSU QB Jayden Daniels did work as he passed for one TD and 210 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 100 yards.

LSU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past MSU's offensive line to sack QB Will Rogers four times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between New Mexico and the UTEP Miners last week was still a pretty decisive one as New Mexico wrapped it up with a 27-10 win at home. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. No one had a standout game offensively for the Lobos, but they got scores from LB Reco Hannah, RB Sherod White, and RB Nathaniel Jones.

New Mexico's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and three fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers come into the contest boasting the 17th most rushing touchdowns in the nation at nine. But the Lobos enter the game with only one rushing touchdown allowed, good for 11th best in the nation. We'll see if their defense can keep LSU's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.11

Odds

The Tigers are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 30-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.