LSU vs. Oklahoma: Every stunning record Joe Burrow and LSU broke in the Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

The first leg of the College Football Playoff semifinal was never in doubt as LSU cruised past Oklahoma 63-28 on Saturday. The Tigers offense was absolutely clicking on all cylinders, much like it has throughout the entirety of the 2019 season.

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages. Burrow finished completing 29-of-39 passes for 493 yards and a mind-numbing eight total touchdowns. As a team, the Tigers put together 692 yards of total offense.

The LSU wide receivers certainly made life a whole lot easier for Burrow. The Tigers had three different wideouts tally at least 80 receiving yards. Justin Jefferson played out of his mind as he hauled in 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, Thaddeus Moss (son of NFL great Randy Moss) registered four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown while Terrace Marshall Jr. had six catches for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Oklahoma had no answer for anything that Burrow and LSU threw at them throughout the game. Let's take a look at the host of records that Burrow and the Tigers broke during their triumphant victory.

Bowl/SEC records

Burrow set a new FBS record for touchdown responsibility in a bowl game (eight)

Burrow tied the FBS record for passing touchdowns in a bowl game (seven)

Burrow tied LSU and SEC single-game records for passing touchdowns (seven)

LSU broke the SEC single-game record for touchdowns as team in a bowl (nine)

College Football Playoff records