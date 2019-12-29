LSU vs. Oklahoma: Every stunning record Joe Burrow and LSU broke in the Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
The Tigers set the field ablaze with an offensive performance for the ages
The first leg of the College Football Playoff semifinal was never in doubt as LSU cruised past Oklahoma 63-28 on Saturday. The Tigers offense was absolutely clicking on all cylinders, much like it has throughout the entirety of the 2019 season.
Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages. Burrow finished completing 29-of-39 passes for 493 yards and a mind-numbing eight total touchdowns. As a team, the Tigers put together 692 yards of total offense.
The LSU wide receivers certainly made life a whole lot easier for Burrow. The Tigers had three different wideouts tally at least 80 receiving yards. Justin Jefferson played out of his mind as he hauled in 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, Thaddeus Moss (son of NFL great Randy Moss) registered four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown while Terrace Marshall Jr. had six catches for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Oklahoma had no answer for anything that Burrow and LSU threw at them throughout the game. Let's take a look at the host of records that Burrow and the Tigers broke during their triumphant victory.
Bowl/SEC records
- Burrow set a new FBS record for touchdown responsibility in a bowl game (eight)
- Burrow tied the FBS record for passing touchdowns in a bowl game (seven)
- Burrow tied LSU and SEC single-game records for passing touchdowns (seven)
- LSU broke the SEC single-game record for touchdowns as team in a bowl (nine)
College Football Playoff records
- Burrow was responsible for eight total touchdowns
- Burrow threw seven touchdowns
- Burrow had 403 passing yards in the first half
- Burrow had 515 total yards
- Jefferson registered four receiving touchdowns
- Jefferson had 227 receiving yards
- LSU scored 49 points in the first half
- LSU scored 63 total points in a game
- LSU registered 692 yards of total offense
- LSU and Oklahoma combined for 91 points, the most in regulation
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Joe Burrow makes historic look ordinary
Burrow set myriad records and raised even more eyebrows in the College Football Playoff semifinal
-
USC moves on from two coordinators
This is the second straight year USC has been forced to shuffle its coaching staff
-
Ranking all of Joe Burrow's TDs vs. OU
Burrow had a record day in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over the Sooners
-
Watch Ohio State v. Clemson, Fiesta Bowl
How to watch the second College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No....
-
Watch LSU vs. Oklahoma in Peach Bowl
How to watch the first College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 1 Tigers and No....
-
Ohio State vs. Clemson, Fiesta Bowl pick
Ohio State and Clemson enter Saturday's rematch the two longest active winning streaks in the...
-
LSU demolishes Oklahoma in Fiesta Bowl semifinal
LSU will return to Louisiana for a chance at a national title after routing Oklahoma in the...
-
Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson live updates
Live analysis and highlights from the second College Football semifinal: No. 2 Ohio State vs....
-
Iowa State vs. Notre Dame live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Iowa State vs. Notre Dame football game