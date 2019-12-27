LSU vs. Oklahoma: Prediction, pick, odds, line, spread, Peach Bowl 2019 kickoff time, preview

ATLANTA -- No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma will square off in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have gone through an offensive renaissance en route to an undefeated record and their first SEC title since 2011. The Sooners suffered a midseason loss to Kansas State but rebounded to beat Baylor twice in the final month of the season -- including in the Big 12 Championship Game -- to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff for the third straight season.

The Tigers will stroll into Mercedes-Benz Stadium as hefty favorites, which is fair considering they haven't been fazed by any stage all season. But the CFP is a different animal. Will the Tigers continue to roll, or will the Sooners win their first CFP game after failing in their prior semifinals appearances? Let's break down the matchup and make picks straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

LSU: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow established himself as the most outstanding player in college football this year with a nation's best 48 passing touchdowns and an eye-popping 77.9 percent completion percentage. It isn't just him, though. Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase and junior receiver Justin Jefferson have both gone over the 1,000-yard mark this season, and tight end Thaddeus Moss has become one of the best tight ends in the country. If there's a concern for the Tigers, though, it's the health of star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The junior, who has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns with 50 catches out of the backfield, is questionable with a hamstring injury suffered in practice last week. If he can't go, the onus will fall on freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery to shoulder the load behind an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award given to the nation's top offensive line.

Defensively, the Tigers are a wild card. They struggled preventing the big play for the majority of the season and seemed to have problems adjusting to the increased time they spend on the field thanks to the new, uptempo offense. But they've given up 304 yards or less in their last three games -- including 286 yards and 4.21 yards per play against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. If Oklahoma tries to test the Tigers, it will have to succeed against Jim Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit and the talented cornerback duo of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kristian Fulton.

Oklahoma: Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts is no stranger to the CFP, having been each of the last three years with Alabama. He did top LSU twice as Alabama's starting quarterback, but LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda held him to an average of 145 passing yards and 79 rushing yards in those two matchups. That likely won't cut it in a Peach Bowl that's bound to be a shootout. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the best in the business with 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he will undoubtedly be the primary target for Hurts. The running game could be a concern, though. Hurts and Kennedy Brooks have shouldered the load this year, but Brooks left the Big 12 Championship Game with a head injury. A suspension to backup Rhamondre Stevenson could create a big issue for a team that uses its running game to set the tone for the wide open passing attack.

It might come as a shock, but defense is still a concern for the Sooners. Sure, 330.6 yards per game and 5.29 yards per play are massive improvements from a year ago, but they've given up points in 93.02 percent of opponent's red zone attempts and 62 plays of 20 or more yards -- seventh in the Big 12. What's more, leading pass rusher Ronnie Perkins will be suspended for the game, which will put a ton of pressure on Neville Gallimore and the rest of the Sooners defensive line.

Viewing information

Event: Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Peach Bowl prediction, picks

This line is enormous for a reason -- the Sooners defense doesn't stand a chance against the potent Tigers offensive. Even without Edwards-Helaire, Burrow will pick the Sooners secondary apart. The injury to sophomore defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell is the worst news the coach Lincoln Riley could get the week prior to biggest game of the year. LSU will feel Oklahoma out for a little while before throwing haymaker after haymaker in a game that will turn sideways in the second half. Pick: LSU (-13.5)

So who will in Oklahoma vs. LSU, and which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated picks, and find out.