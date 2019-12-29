LSU vs. Oklahoma: Watch all of Joe Burrow's TD passes in Peach Bowl 2019 blowout, ranked

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was playing a different game than Oklahoma when the two teams met in the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Namely, Burrow was playing out of his mind while No. 4 Oklahoma was trying to piece together a miserable attempt to stay competitive in a 63-21 win for the top-ranked Tigers.

That Oklahoma was clearly overmatched is neither here nor there. Whichever team finished No. 4 was destined for a world of hurt against this LSU team. The story is that Burrow had seven touchdown passes in the first half, matching a bowl game record. He also became just the fifth player in FBS history to throw for seven touchdowns in a half of any game. In all, Burrow's eight total touchdowns (seven passing, one rushing) were the most ever in a bowl outing. Even Burrow's non-touchdown throws were incredible.

Such a surgical performance would be more stunning if Burrow wasn't the best player in college football all year long. This has been commonplace -- maybe not in the number of touchdowns recorded, but certainly in their fashion. So with the Tigers moving on to the national championship to face either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson, here are all of Burrow's touchdown passes, ranked from least impressive to utterly jaw-dropping.

No. 7 -- 2-yard touchdown to Terrace Marshall: Could I have thrown this touchdown with Marshall that wide open? Maybe, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves here.

No. 6 -- 62-yard touchdown to Thaddeus Moss: This was a nice pass in stride by Burrow, but let's be real: Moss did most of the work on this one via yards after catch, and it was aided by a coverage bust by the Sooners. Burrow threw some legit dimes today, but this was not his hardest.

No. 5 -- 19-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson: The first connection between Burrow and Jefferson displayed nice timing on a slant route over the middle off of play-action. It requires good chemistry and fitting the ball into a smaller, but not super tight, window. These are the types of plays quarterbacks and receivers practice over and over for moments like this.

No. 4 -- 30-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson: The fourth and final touchdown between Burrow and Jefferson was probably as much about Jefferson's effort on the catch as it was about the throw. Once again, Jefferson was pretty well covered, but he made a great individual play to high point the ball and then dive for the end zone.

No. 3 -- 35-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson: LSU started to separate itself from the Sooners on this sweet dime from Burrow to Jefferson, their second of four connections on the day. Jefferson was open and Burrow had a clean pocket, but this was a beautifully thrown ball. Sometimes you just have to admire a perfect release, arc and soft landing into a receiver's hands.

No. 2 -- 8-yard touchdown to Terrace Marshall Jr.: Burrow's second-best touchdown of the day wasn't his longest, but it might be his most under-appreciated. With the game tied at 7-7, Burrow evaded Oklahoma's rush, moved to his left (non-throwing) side, squared his shoulders and delivered a strike to Marshall who was well defended. To put the ball in that exact spot -- and Oklahoma's defender had a real shot at a pass breakup -- while rolling to your non-throwing side is a tremendously difficult throw to make. And Burrow made it look commonplace.

No. 1 -- 42-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson: It was around this time everyone started to realize Oklahoma was about to get run out of the stadium. This Burrow score to Jefferson, their third of the day, had it all. Burrow threw accurately on the move and hit Jefferson, who was well covered, on his outside shoulder a good 42/43 yards down the field. That, folks, is why he's going to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft -- that's a throw a lot of NFL starting quarterbacks can't even make. To hit a moving target on the run that accurately is rare.