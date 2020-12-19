Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ LSU

Current Records: Ole Miss 4-4; LSU 4-5

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-4 against the LSU Tigers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Rebels will take on LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium after a week off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Ole Miss beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-24 three weeks ago. Ole Miss' QB Matt Corral did his thing and passed for two TDs and 385 yards on 36 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Corral's 81-yard TD bomb to WR Braylon Sanders in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, LSU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Florida Gators 37-34. LSU QB Max Johnson was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 239 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 52 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 13 points for LSU. K Cade York booted in three field goals, the longest a 57-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

The wins brought the Rebels up to 4-4 and the Tigers to 4-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ole Miss is stumbling into the matchup with the second most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 528.5 on average. LSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 331 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU have won four out of their last five games against Ole Miss.