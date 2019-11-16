LSU vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, line, pick, prediction

No. 1 LSU heads down to Oxford on Saturday night to take on Ole Miss as it looks to maintain its perfect record and spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers have beaten everyone in their path this season, including back-to-back wins over Auburn and Alabama the last two weeks.

The Rebels, meanwhile, need to win their final two games to achieve bowl eligibility after losing three of their last four games. They did, however, end their losing streak last week by beating New Mexico State.

What will happen Saturday afternoon? Let's break down the game and make picks straight up and against the spread.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

LSU: Quarterback Joe Burrow has established himself as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. The senior has completed 78.9% of his passes while throwing for 3,198 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also just lit up the Crimson Tide to the tune of 393 yards and three touchdowns last weekend. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been the most important player on the field over the last two games -- wins over Auburn and Alabama -- thanks to his ability to fall forward and spin move his way past the sticks. The numbers don't suggest that LSU's defense is on par with defenses of the past, but K'Lavon Chaisson lived in the backfield last weekend and can help the Tigers close strong heading into what should be an appearance in the SEC Championship Game.

Ole Miss: The Rebels racked up a whopping 447 yards on the ground last season and have evolved into an ultra-dynamic rushing attack thanks to the play of dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. The freshman has 777 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns -- a fantastic addition alongside Scottie Phillips and Jerrion Ealy. They don't really let him throw, though. He's only eclipsed 20 pass attempts once over the last five games, but has shown the ability to hit his receivers in stride in the limited window. The defense, on the other hand, does not have the ability to slow down receivers. The Rebels are last in the SEC in pass defense (274.2 yards per game), and allowed a career high 340 yards to Auburn quarterback Bo Nix two weeks ago.

Game prediction, picks

Are we really to believe that the Ole Miss defense is the one that can slow down the Burrow express? If you do, please take a deep breath, calm down and try to think rationally. Burrow has been great even under pressure this season, and that won't change on Saturday. Edwards-Helaire will keep the momentum going as the season winds down and get near 200 total yards in a rout over the Rebels. Pick: LSU (-21.5)

So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.