The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels will look to go 8-0 for the first time in 60 years when they square off against the rival LSU Tigers in the SEC on CBS game on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 in SEC) last started a season 8-0 in 1962, when the team finished the season 10-0, won the SEC title and beat Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss is coming off a 48-34 victory against Auburn. Meanwhile the Tigers (5-2, 3-1) are looking to avoid consecutive home losses for just the second time in the last 21 years. Last week they won at Florida, 45-35.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 66.5.

LSU vs. Ole Miss spread: Tigers -2.5

LSU vs. Ole Miss Over/Under: 66.5 points

LSU vs. Ole Miss money line: Tigers -135, Rebels +115

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels ranks sixth in the SEC in total offense (281.0 yards per game).

MISS: The Rebels are third in the country in rushing offense (271.4 yards per game).

Why LSU can cover



LSU has a dynamic dual-threat playmaker in quarterback Jayden Daniels. A transfer from Arizona State, Daniels leads the Tigers in both rushing yards (403) and passing yards (1,564) while completing 69.2% of his passes (144-of-208) with only one interception. In last week's win over Florida he accounted for six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing).

In addition, LSU has dominated the series against Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have won six straight over the Rebels in Tiger Stadium. That streak includes a 10-7 victory over then-No. 3 and 7-0 Ole Miss in 2014. The Rebels' last win in Baton Rouge came in 2008.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss has a devastating running attack. Led by true freshman Quinshon Judkins, the Rebels average 271.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the country. They also are tied with Georgia and Michigan for the FBS lead in rushing touchdowns (24).

In addition, Ole Miss has a downfield receiving threat in Jonathan Mingo. A 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior from Brandon, Miss., Mingo leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the country in yards per reception (23.1). Two weeks ago against Vanderbilt, he had 247 receiving yards, which is the most by any FBS player in a game this season.

How to make Ole Miss vs. LSU picks

