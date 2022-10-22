The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels begin the most difficult part of their schedule when they face the LSU Tigers in the SEC on CBS game of the week on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. After facing the Tigers, the Rebels (7-0, 3-0 in SEC) play at Texas A&M, host No. 6 Alabama, visit Arkansas and then close out the regular season at home against No. 24 Mississippi State. Those five teams are a combined 23-11. Meanwhile the Tigers (5-2, 3-1) also have games remaining against Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 1-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 64.5.

LSU vs. Ole Miss spread: Tigers -1

LSU vs. Ole Miss over/under: 64.5 points

LSU vs. Ole Miss money line: Tigers -110, Rebels -110

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels ranks sixth in the SEC in total offense (281.0 yards per game).

MISS: The Rebels are third in the country in rushing offense (271.4 yards per game).

Why LSU can cover



LSU is coming off its best game of the season. Last week the Tigers racked up 528 yards of total offense, and quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns (six rushing, six passing) in a 45-35 win. Former walk-on Josh Williams added a career-high 106 rushing yards.

In addition, LSU faces an Ole Miss team that has yet to play a good team on the road. The Rebels' only two road games this season have come against Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, two teams that are a combined 6-8. The last time Ole Miss faced a quality opponent away from home, the Rebels lost to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss has a devastating running attack. Led by true freshman Quinshon Judkins, the Rebels average 271.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the country. They also are tied with Georgia and Michigan for the FBS lead in rushing touchdowns (24).

In addition, Ole Miss has a downfield receiving threat in Jonathan Mingo. A 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior from Brandon, Miss., Mingo leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the country in yards per reception (23.1). Two weeks ago against Vanderbilt, he had 247 receiving yards, which is the most by any FBS player in a game this season.

