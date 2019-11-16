LSU vs. Ole Miss odds, spread, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

After an emotional win on the road over Alabama last week, No. 1 LSU must refocus for another SEC rivalry matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU will travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The Tigers are 9-0 overall and 6-2-1 against the spread while the Rebels are 4-6 on the season and 6-4 against the spread. Meanwhile, LSU has taken seven of the last 10 meetings between the programs straight up and has won and covered in each of the last three meetings. The Tigers are 21-point home favorites in the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds and the total is now up to 66 from 65.5 at open. Before you make your Week 12 college football predictions, be sure to check out the LSU vs. Ole Miss picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Ole Miss breezed past New Mexico State last week 41-3 in a game the Rebels held a 435-yard edge in total offense. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has added a new dimension to the Ole Miss offense with his feet, and he piled up 177 yards and two scores on the ground last week in the win. On the season, he has 777 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns despite appearing in just seven games.

Meanwhile, the model has considered that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger have completely reinvented the offense in 2019. The Tigers have averaged 46.7 points and 538.6 yards per game despite playing four top-10 opponents already this season.

Burrow is completing an insane 78.9 percent of his pass attempts after hitting on just 57.8 percent of attempts last season. He's now thrown for 3,198 yards and 33 touchdowns with just four interceptions and is the Heisman Trophy front-runner after throwing for 393 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 64 yards in the emotional 46-41 win over the Crimson Tide last week. Burrow should be in line for another big day on Saturday against an Ole Miss defense that has allowed 274.2 yards passing per game this season.

