LSU vs. Ole Miss odds, spread, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

The No. 1 LSU Tigers travel to take on SEC West foe Ole Miss Rebels at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Ole Miss is 4-6 overall and 4-2 at home, while LSU is 9-0 overall and 4-0 on the road. The Tigers, coming off a win over Alabama that put them in the driver's seat to be the top seed in the College Football Playoffs, are favored by 21.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 65.5.

The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season



Ole Miss breezed past New Mexico State 41-3 in a game the Rebels held a 435-yard edge in total offense. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has added a new dimension to the Ole Miss offense with his feet, and he piled up 177 yards and two scores on the ground last week in the win. On the season, he has 777 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns despite appearing in just seven games.

Meanwhile, LSU picked up a signature win against Alabama last week in a thrilling 46-41 final. The Tigers control their own destiny in the SEC, but with three conference games still on the schedule, they can't afford a setback on Saturday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a stellar game for LSU as he rushed for 103 yards and three TDs on 20 carries in the win over the Tide. And quarterback Joe Burrow made a strong case for the Heisman Trophy as he piled up 393 yards and three touchdowns through the air. On the season, Burrow has 3,198 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

A couple numbers to consider in this matchup: The Rebels enter the contest with 247.4 rushing yards per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. The Tigers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 379.3 on average.

