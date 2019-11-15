LSU vs. Ole Miss odds, spread, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between LSU and Ole Miss. Here are the results:
The No. 1 LSU Tigers travel to take on SEC West foe Ole Miss Rebels at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Ole Miss is 4-6 overall and 4-2 at home, while LSU is 9-0 overall and 4-0 on the road. The Tigers, coming off a win over Alabama that put them in the driver's seat to be the top seed in the College Football Playoffs, are favored by 21.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 65.5. Before entering any LSU vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated LSU vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Ole Miss breezed past New Mexico State 41-3 in a game the Rebels held a 435-yard edge in total offense. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has added a new dimension to the Ole Miss offense with his feet, and he piled up 177 yards and two scores on the ground last week in the win. On the season, he has 777 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns despite appearing in just seven games.
Meanwhile, LSU picked up a signature win against Alabama last week in a thrilling 46-41 final. The Tigers control their own destiny in the SEC, but with three conference games still on the schedule, they can't afford a setback on Saturday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a stellar game for LSU as he rushed for 103 yards and three TDs on 20 carries in the win over the Tide. And quarterback Joe Burrow made a strong case for the Heisman Trophy as he piled up 393 yards and three touchdowns through the air. On the season, Burrow has 3,198 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
A couple numbers to consider in this matchup: The Rebels enter the contest with 247.4 rushing yards per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. The Tigers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 379.3 on average.
So who wins Ole Miss vs. LSU? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
