LSU vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The rivalry known as the "Magnolia Bowl" between LSU and Ole Miss doesn't carry the same national importance as it did earlier this century, but it's still important to both football-crazed fan bases.

No. 5 LSU is fresh off a home win over Louisiana Tech that was emphatic enough to appease the fan base, but got a little too close for comfort for a bit in the second half. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 3-1 but hasn't exactly looked sharp in any game other than the season-opener against Texas Tech.

Can the Rebels pose a threat to the Tigers in Death Valley? Let's break down the teams and make a pick.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Ole Miss: The Rebels struggled with Kent State and Southern Illinois, and had a blowout at the hands of Alabama sandwiched in-between. The passing game is still lethal with quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and receivers A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, but the Crimson Tide showed that a good defense can slow them down and force the Rebels to run. But more concerning for head coach Matt Luke is a defense that is ranked No. 121 in total defense (505.3), No. 93 in yards per play (5.88) and No. 112 in scoring defense (36.8). The Rebels are a one-trick pony. If the passing game doesn't click, they get blown out.

LSU: The Tiger defense has been consistent, violent and relentless through four games, and has allowed the offense under quarterback Joe Burrow come along game-by-game as they've worked their way to a 4-0 record. While the passing game under Burrow has been the biggest surprise of this year's team, the emergence of the running game under Nick Brossette. The senior has 409 yards and five touchdowns for Ed Orgeron's crew and is the key to keeping Ole Miss' offense on the sideline Saturday night.

Game prediction, picks

At this point, I think my 7-year-old's flag football team could at least crack double digits against this Rebels defense. LSU is a little more talented than the Upward Jaguars, though. The Tigers rushing game will top the 300-yard mark, Burrow will light up the Rebels when he wants to and Orgeron will keep the hot streak going leading into October. Pick: LSU -12.5

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And what title contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and enters Week 5 on an 8-2 run on its top-rated picks.