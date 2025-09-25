The complexion of Saturday's showdown between No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss looks far different than originally anticipated, thanks to an unexpected quarterback development for the Rebels. Division II transfer Trinidad Chambliss has burst onto the scene for Ole Miss amid the injury-related absence of starter Austin Simmons.

While LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that the two quarterbacks "are similar," Chambliss showed in wins over Arkansas and Tulane the past two weeks that he is a gifted runner. But that's not all he can do. The former national-title winning QB at Ferris State also surpassed 300 yards passing in his first two starts.

As Simmons continues working to get his ankle 100% healthy, Chambliss is expected to be the man for Ole Miss. His dual-threat capability and elusiveness as a runner will challenge an LSU defense that has carried the Tigers to a 4-0 start.

LSU's offense racked up 530 yards in a 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana last week, but the Tigers have yet to show that explosive offensive gear against a quality opponent. What the Tigers have shown is that they can go into a hostile environment and come out with a victory. That's what LSU did in Week 1 at Clemson. What in the moment seemed to be a momentous victory has been devalued by Clemson's subsequent struggles. But a road victory over the Rebels would legitimize the Tigers as national title contenders.

LSU vs. Ole Miss: Need to know

A comprehensive test: This marks the most comprehensive test that Ole Miss has faced. The Rebels have a pair of one-possession SEC victories under their belt against Kentucky and Arkansas. However, the Wildcats are offensively lifeless, and the Razorbacks have a subpar SEC defense. By comparison, LSU is a complete team. In particular, the Tigers' team speed with perimeter weapons such as Aaron Anderson and Barion Brown will test the Rebels' secondary.

LSU's run struggles: Running the football had already been a struggle for LSU. Then, starting running back Caden Durham exited last week's win over Southeastern Louisiana with an ankle injury. His availability will be a key plot line for the Tigers' offense. Head coach Brian Kelly indicated this week that Durham was trending toward playing. But even if Durham is close to 100% healthy, the Tigers' offensive line will need to do a better job opening running lanes than it has so far this season.

Recent fireworks: The past two meetings between these teams were thrilling affairs that ended with fans rushing the field. If Ole Miss knocks off another top-5 opponent and establishes itself as a national contender, it's easy to envision another chaotic scene unfolding. The Rebels toppled LSU 55-49 in a 2023 barnburner that featured a combined 1,343 yards of total offense. Last season, LSU earned revenge with a 29-26 overtime victory over the Rebels. It will be hard to top the craziness of those two games, but these teams will try.

Where to watch LSU vs. Ole Miss live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

LSU vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

Ole Miss has captured lightning in a bottle with Division II transfer Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback. LSU's defense has been impressively stout, but it hasn't faced a competent offensive attack like what it will see in Oxford. LSU's struggles running the football remain a concern, and unless those get resolved in real time on the road inside a hostile environment, the Rebels should be able to stay a step ahead. Pick: Ole Miss -1.5

