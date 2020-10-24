Who's Playing

South Carolina @ LSU

Current Records: South Carolina 1-2; LSU 1-2

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium Saturday. USC will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Two weeks ago, LSU was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Missouri Tigers 45-41. If the result catches you off guard, it should: LSU was far and away the favorite. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 11 passes for three TDs and 235 yards. Myles Brennan's 75-yard touchdown toss to Marshall Jr. in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks beat the Auburn Tigers 30-22 last week. USC can attribute much of their success to RB Kevin Harris, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

LSU and USC now sit at an identical 1-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: LSU enters the matchup having picked the ball off four times, good for 10th in the nation. But USC ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.