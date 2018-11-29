LSU vs. Texas A&M fight: Video shows Aggies' Dameyune Craig charging Tigers coaches

There's a new twist in the Texas A&M-LSU postgame fight saga, and this one involves a coach with ties to both teams. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated received video of the lead-up to the incident that shows Aggies wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig sprinting across the field in the seconds after his team won the seven-overtime thriller 74-72.

Craig sprints toward LSU coach Ed Orgeron, whom he worked with in 2016 at LSU, and near quarterback Joe Burrow. During the short video, a man reported to be Cole Fisher -- Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's nephew -- is working to restrain Craig from going further into the Tigers bench.

Craig played quarterback for Fisher when Fisher was the offensive coordinator at Auburn, and he has coached with Fisher at LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle obtained video that then shows LSU assistant Steve Kragthorpe moving toward Craig and Cole Fisher, at which time Fisher appears to push him in an effort to keep the two coaches away from each other. Zwerneman later posted a video of the subsequent fracas in which Fisher is confronted by Tigers staffer and former running back Kevin Faulk and is punched by Tigers defensive back John Battle IV.

Here is LSU safety John Battle punching Cole Fisher, while Fisher and LSU staffer Kevin Faulk trade blows following Cole Fisher shoving Steve Kragthorpe: pic.twitter.com/LmJirD7POY — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 27, 2018

Kragthorpe had previously told Glenn Guilbeau of Gannett Louisiana that Cole Fisher had punched him in the pacemaker.

"I didn't appreciate getting punched in my pacemaker," Kragthorpe said. "I'm not feeling good right now. I have no idea who the guy is. But he was wearing an A&M shirt, and I think I saw him signaling during the game. He was credentialed, so A&M should know who he is."

Jimbo Fisher commented on the dust-up on Tuesday.

"We have continued to look into an unfortunate postgame incident following a hard-fought, emotional game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday," he said. "As a part of that review, I, along with Texas A&M administration, LSU and the SEC office, have been examining video of the incident as well as statements from relevant parties. I want to assure everyone that the matter has been addressed internally with my staff members, and we will continue to demand that our program conduct itself in a manner that meets the values and expectations of this great university. We look forward to continuing our season at a bowl destination."

The SEC also issued a brief statement on the matter.

"The conference remains in contact with the participating institutions related to the reported postgame altercation between football staff members and has re-emphasized the expectations for sportsmanship before, during and after SEC athletics contests," the statement read.

There is no word from the SEC or either school on potential punishment for the players, coaches and staffers involved.