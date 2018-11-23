LSU vs. Texas A&M: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Three short seasons ago, it seemed like Jimbo Fisher would be coaching this game for LSU rather than Texas A&M. Instead of taking over for Les Miles, Fisher will square off against Ed Orgeron in a game that's important for the bowl standing of both teams. If No. 22 Texas A&M wins, that would push its record to 8-4 and put the program in line to go to one of the SEC's bowl games in Florida. A win by No. 7 LSU would secure a 10-win season and virtually ensure a berth in a New Year's Six bowl.

The Tigers are fresh off a cakewalk over Rice, while the Aggies handed UAB its second loss of the season last weekend in College Station. What will go down at Kyle Field? Let's break it down and make a pick.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

LSU: For those who haven't paid much attention to the Tigers since the blowout loss to Alabama, don't let that game distract you from the fact that this is one of the best defensive teams in the country. They've given up more than 400 yards only one other time this season -- and that was against Louisiana Tech in a game that was never really close. A deep defensive line, linebacker Devin White, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams make this a complete defense from front to back. That has allowed the offense to play rather conservatively all season. Running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have combined to score 20 rushing touchdowns, which has taken pressure off quarterback Joe Burrow.

Texas A&M: Quarterback Kellen Mond got off to a hot start but has cooled of late. He's completed 60 percent or more of his passes in just one of his last four games, has tossed three interceptions over that span and lost four fumbles on the season. Mond has been hit-and-miss, but running back Trayveon Williams has been a star from the jump. The junior has 1,326 yards, rushed for 13 touchdowns and has a strong case to be a first-team All-SEC selection after the season wraps up. The run defense has been solid all year, and is giving up just 82.82 yards per game, but the pass defense has been atrocious (261 yards per game).

Game prediction, picks

Texas A&M has major flaws, but can LSU exploit them? I don't think so. Burrow isn't much of a downfield threat, and is at his best when he can work off play-action after the running backs have established the ground game. It's hard to establish that ground game against the Aggies. This will be an old-school, low-scoring slug-fest, and Williams will make a big play late to give the Aggies a win and cover. Pick: Texas A&M (-2.5)





