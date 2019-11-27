LSU vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch LSU vs. Texas A&M football game
Who's Playing
No. 1 LSU (home) vs. Texas A&M (away)
Current Records: LSU 11-0; Texas A&M 7-4
What to Know
The LSU Tigers will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. LSU is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
When you finish with 334 more yards than your opponent like the Tigers did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the Arkansas Razorbacks 56-20. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a dynamite game for LSU; he rushed for 188 yards and three TDs on six carries. Edwards-Helaire put himself on the highlight reel with an 89-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, A&M didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 19-13 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Texas A&M's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Jhamon Ausbon, who caught nine passes for 96 yards and one TD. Ausbon's performance made up for a slower game against the South Carolina Gamecocks last week.
LSU's victory lifted them to 11-0 while Texas A&M's loss dropped them down to 7-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: LSU rank 19th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. But the Aggies come into the matchup boasting the 16th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at ten. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 17-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
LSU have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Texas A&M 74 vs. LSU 72
- Nov 25, 2017 - LSU 45 vs. Texas A&M 21
- Nov 24, 2016 - LSU 54 vs. Texas A&M 39
- Nov 28, 2015 - LSU 19 vs. Texas A&M 7
-
