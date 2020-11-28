The circumstances the last time LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M played may seem like a distant memory to many, even though it was just a year ago they met in a memorable game. Back in 2019, the Tigers were 13-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally. Texas A&M, on the other hand, was stumbling in unranked and 7-4 overall after a tough 19-13 loss to No. 4 Georgia the week before. Predictably, LSU steamrolled the Aggies 50-7 on its way to a national title.

Now as they prepare to meet again on Saturday, it's the Aggies (5-1) who are fighting for a CFP berth and looking for revenge on an LSU team (3-3) that is unranked and trying to find its way in the midst of a disappointing season. Though Texas A&M is favored this year, it does not have history on its side. The Aggies' only victory in the series since joining the SEC in 2011 came two years ago when the Aggies outlasted LSU 74-72 in seven overtimes.

So who wins this showdown of somewhat new SEC West rivals? Let's take a closer look at the matchups and storylines to follow before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread below.

Storylines

LSU: The Tigers knocked off Arkansas 27-24 last week for their best win of the season. Who would've thought those words would be typed in 2020? LSU's struggles have been well-documented since it opened the season ranked No. 6 nationally and promptly lost to Mississippi State. But the defensive improvement shown against Arkansas and the emergence of freshman quarterback TJ Finley have given LSU a bit of momentum entering a tough finishing stretch. The Tigers close with games against three of the best offensive teams in the SEC in Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Florida. How they fare will shed light on where this program truly stands in the national pecking order entering the 2021 season.

Texas A&M: After debuting at No. 5 in the first batch of College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, the Aggies return to the field for the first time since Nov. 7. They throttled South Carolina 48-3 that day but had a scheduled bye on Nov. 14 and had their game against Ole Miss postponed last week. So as the regular season's final few weeks arrive, Texas A&M will be looking to make a fresh case for why it belongs in the playoff. Beating the defending national champions emphatically this week and winning on the road at Auburn next week would position the Aggies to move up if someone ahead of them falters.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

LSU at Texas A&M prediction, picks

Latest Odds: Aggies -15.5 Bet Now

Texas A&M's 62% third-down success rate leads the nation and the Aggies typically dominate time of possession. But LSU dominated time of possession and held Arkansas to 0-for-10 on third-down conversions last week. So what gives? The Tigers defense is improving, but it has yet to demonstrate consistency, so the bet here is that Texas A&M's rushing attack will keep rolling. Considering the 50-7 shellacking LSU put on Texas A&M last season and the fact that the Aggies need to impress the committee, look for Texas A&M to pull away in the second half for a comfortable victory. Pick: Texas A&M -14

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,600 in profit over the past four-plus seasons -- and find out.