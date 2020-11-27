The LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in a SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is 5-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Tigers are 3-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. LSU has won six of its last eight games on the road, while A&M 5-0 in its last five home games.

The Aggies are favored by 15-points in the latest Texas A&M vs. LSU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 63.5. Before entering any LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 44-23 on all top-rated picks through 12 weeks of the 2020 college football schedule, returning over $1,200 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. LSU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU:

Texas A&M vs. LSU spread: Texas A&M -15

Texas A&M vs. LSU over-under: 63.5 points

Texas A&M vs. LSU money line: Texas A&M -600, LSU +425

Latest Odds: Aggies -15 Bet Now

What you need to know about Texas A&M

When you finish with 380 more yards than your opponent like A&M did in its last outing, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. The Aggies took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 48-3 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 7. That 45-point margin sets a new team best for A&M on the season.

Quarterback Kellen Mond had a stellar game for A&M as he passed for four TDs and 224 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 34 yards. Mond's 52-yard touchdown toss to RB Devon Achane in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Aggies enter Saturday's showdown against the defending national champions averaging 443.7 yards per game on offense this season. On the defensive side of the ball, Texas A&M is giving up 25 points per game.

What you need to know about LSU

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Saturday LSU sidestepped the Arkansas Razorbacks for a 27-24 win. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to QB TJ Finley, who passed for two TDs and 271 yards on 42 attempts, and RB Tyrion Davis-Price, who rushed for one TD and 104 yards on 24 carries.

The Tigers have also dominated this rivalry over the years. In fact, LSU is 8-2 in its last 10 meetings against Texas A&M. In addition, the Tigers have covered the spread in each of their last nine games against the Aggies.

How to make Texas A&M vs. LSU picks

The model has simulated Texas A&M vs. LSU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Texas A&M? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. LSU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,600 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.