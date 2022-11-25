The No. 5 LSU Tigers (9-2) will try to avoid looking ahead to the SEC title game when they face the Texas A&M Aggies (4-7) on Saturday night. LSU has won five straight games, including a 41-10 win over UAB last week. Texas A&M snapped its six-game losing skid with a 20-3 win over UMass its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from College Station, Texas. The Tigers are favored by 10 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47.5.

Texas A&M vs. LSU spread: Texas A&M +10

Texas A&M vs. LSU over/under: 47.5 points

Texas A&M vs. LSU money line: Texas A&M +300, LSU -385

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M was able to get the bad taste of its six-game losing streak out of its mouth when it took down UMass in a 20-3 final last week. The Aggies have scored at least 20 points in seven of their last eight games, so they certainly have enough firepower to keep pace on Saturday night. Running back Devon Achane has missed several games with a foot injury, but he is expected to return for this game.

Achane has rushed for 887 yards and six touchdowns this season, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Leading wide receiver Evan Stewart is also expected to return from an injury. LSU has a huge showdown with No. 1 Georgia looming in the SEC title game, which makes this a look-ahead spot. Texas A&M is 15-4 in its last 19 home games, and it only needs to stay within double digits to cover the spread on Saturday.

Why LSU can cover

LSU should not get caught looking ahead to the SEC championship game, as it knows that it cannot afford another loss if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have rattled off a five-game winning streak after blowing out UAB last week. They have already taken down Arkansas, Florida and Auburn on the road this season, so they will not be intimidated by this environment.

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,377 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 740 yards and 11 scores. He leads an offense that has scored at least 32 points in four of its last five games, making the Tigers a good betting option as a large favorite. LSU is on a remarkable streak in this series, covering the spread in 10 straight head-to-head meetings.

