LSU vs. Texas A&M odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Texas A&M vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
Joe Burrow and the No. 2 LSU Tigers will look to close out the regular season with a home victory and avenge last year's heartbreaker at College Station when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a SEC West Division showdown. The Aggies (7-4, 4-3), who have losses to two No. 1, a No. 4 and a No. 8 team, will face their fifth top-10 team of the season, while the Tigers (11-0, 7-0), who are 12-1 at home since the start of last year, have won the last three games against A&M at Tiger Stadium. Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET from Baton Rouge, La. The Aggies won last year's meeting 74-72 in seven overtimes. The Tigers are favored by 17 points in the latest LSU vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any LSU vs. Texans A&M picks down.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.
Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Texas A&M. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Texas A&M vs. LSU:
- LSU vs. Texas A&M spread: LSU -17
- LSU vs. Texas A&M over-under: 63.5 points
- LSU vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M +614, LSU -963
- TAMU: Averaging 159 yards rushing per game
- LSU: Averaging 48.5 points per game
LSU is playing its 28th straight game as a Top 25 team and has been a Top 25 team for 40 of the 45 games it has played under coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron has compiled a 36-9 record as Tigers coach and of the 36 wins, 27 have been by double figures, nine have come against Top 10 teams and 15 have come against ranked opponents. This season, the Tigers are 5-2 against the spread against teams with a winning record.
Helping power LSU's potent offense is junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He leads the Tigers in rushing with 1,146 yards on 164 carries (7.0 average) and has 15 touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire also has caught 39 passes for 289 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown. In last week's win over Arkansas, he carried just six times for 188 yards (31.3 average) and three TDs.
But just because the Tigers are unbeaten does not guarantee they will cover the LSU vs. Texas A&M spread on Saturday.
That's because the Aggies have been playing well too, winning four of five and coming off a hard-fought 19-13 defeat at No. 4 Georgia. Texas A&M has clinched its 10th straight winning season and is 16-8 under second-year coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four conference games.
Junior quarterback Kellen Mond is a central part of A&M's success, completing 235-of-370 passes for 2,710 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is also the Aggies' second-leading rusher with 102 carries for 391 yards and seven TDs.
So who wins Texas A&M vs. LSU? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. LSU spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.
