LSU vs. Texas A&M odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

Joe Burrow and the No. 2 LSU Tigers will look to close out the regular season with a home victory and avenge last year's heartbreaker at College Station when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a SEC West Division showdown. The Aggies (7-4, 4-3), who have losses to two No. 1, a No. 4 and a No. 8 team, will face their fifth top-10 team of the season, while the Tigers (11-0, 7-0), who are 12-1 at home since the start of last year, have won the last three games against A&M at Tiger Stadium. Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET from Baton Rouge, La. The Aggies won last year's meeting 74-72 in seven overtimes. The Tigers are favored by 17 points in the latest LSU vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any LSU vs. Texans A&M picks down.

LSU vs. Texas A&M spread: LSU -17

LSU vs. Texas A&M over-under: 63.5 points

LSU vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M +614, LSU -963

TAMU: Averaging 159 yards rushing per game

LSU: Averaging 48.5 points per game

LSU is playing its 28th straight game as a Top 25 team and has been a Top 25 team for 40 of the 45 games it has played under coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron has compiled a 36-9 record as Tigers coach and of the 36 wins, 27 have been by double figures, nine have come against Top 10 teams and 15 have come against ranked opponents. This season, the Tigers are 5-2 against the spread against teams with a winning record.

Helping power LSU's potent offense is junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He leads the Tigers in rushing with 1,146 yards on 164 carries (7.0 average) and has 15 touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire also has caught 39 passes for 289 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown. In last week's win over Arkansas, he carried just six times for 188 yards (31.3 average) and three TDs.

But just because the Tigers are unbeaten does not guarantee they will cover the LSU vs. Texas A&M spread on Saturday.

That's because the Aggies have been playing well too, winning four of five and coming off a hard-fought 19-13 defeat at No. 4 Georgia. Texas A&M has clinched its 10th straight winning season and is 16-8 under second-year coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four conference games.

Junior quarterback Kellen Mond is a central part of A&M's success, completing 235-of-370 passes for 2,710 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is also the Aggies' second-leading rusher with 102 carries for 391 yards and seven TDs.

