LSU vs. Texas A&M: Post-game fight breaks out between assistant and credentialed man

No. 7 LSU and No. 22 Texas A&M played in the wildest game of the 2018 college football season: a 74-72, seven-overtime stunner that ended up being the highest-scoring Division I game in history. Afterward, the madness bled into the postgame handshakes when an unidentified, credentialed member from the Texas A&M sideline got into a fight with LSU's director of player personnel and former Tigers running back Kevin Faulk.

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

According to LSU, the credentialed member from TAMU first punched LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, which apparently led to Faulk retaliating. Kragthorpe, who has Parkinson's disease, did not suffer any injuries. Texas A&M has confirmed that it is looking into the matter. Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News did catch the credentialed member speaking to Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher about the incident. Fisher told the man not to return to the football field.

Video of the interaction between Jimbo and the A&M staffer involved in the post-game altercation. pic.twitter.com/wkDXK65Zwl — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 25, 2018

There are still a great number of details about the incident that remain unknown, including why the credentialed man punched Kraghorpe in the first place. Neither school has officially commented on the matter yet or laid out any type of repercussions for the incident. Additionally, the SEC has not yet commented on the incident.