LSU vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

Style points matter at this point in the college football season. Just ask LSU and Ohio State, which flip-flopped spots this week in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Now that it's been established that style matters and that not all wins are created equal, expect No. 2 LSU to go for all the flash Saturday as it takes on Texas A&M.

The Tigers are heavy favorites to cruise in style Saturday. They return home after a convincing win over Arkansas on the road as 17-point favorites, but this won't be an easy game to accumulate style points in. While the Aggies are 7-4 on the season, they've quietly gone 4-1 in their last five games and took No. 4 Georgia down to the wire a week ago in a six-point loss in Athens.

Storylines

LSU: The dream season for LSU remains alive and well. It is 11-0 on the season and fresh off a win on the road against Arkansas to clinch a spot in the SEC title game. With that in the rearview and No. 4 Georgia looming next week, this could be a trap game for the Tigers, especially given the way A&M has remained scrappy over the last month. Still yet, LSU has been bulletproof, with eight of its 11 wins this season coming by double digits and the other two coming on the road against top-10 teams. Even with a spot in the SEC title game clinched, LSU should be plenty motivated enough to keep its perfect season intact -- and Joe Burrow's as a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

Texas A&M: A 7-4 overall record doesn't look all that impressive, but when you consider those losses came to Clemson, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia -- and by an average of only 11.75 points -- it provides context and proof that the Aggies have been competitive all season despite taking their lumps. As they've improved over the last month, those lumps have all but subsided thanks to a surging offense that has averaged 37 points per game. If that pace can continue against a rock-solid LSU defense, they'll have a chance to do what no program has accomplished this season: beat LSU.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Trap game setup for LSU, but it's still impossible to not pick LSU in this spot. This team has been dominant all season against mediocre teams, and with it dropping from No. 1 to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, I think they'll have some extra motivation to prove they should not have slipped a spot. Give me LSU in a blowout. Pick: LSU (-17.5)



