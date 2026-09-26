LSU vs. Texas A&M live updates: No. 10 Tigers host No. 23 Aggies in pivotal SEC showdown

No. 10 LSU is hosting No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday in a tense pre-October battle for both teams. The Tigers and Aggies each dropped their SEC openers in Week 3, dramatically reducing the margin for error for two College Football Playoff hopefuls. It's against that backdrop that Lane Kiffin coaches his first SEC home game with the Tigers following six years at Ole Miss.

After moving on from Brian Kelly, who posted a 34-14 (19-10 SEC) record in nearly four seasons, the Tigers didn't invest in Kiffin and one of college football's most expensive rosters only to start 0-2 in the SEC. Coming off an 11-win season and CFP appearance, Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 8 before it was humbled in a 31-21 home loss to Kentucky last week. Now, the Aggies head into one of college football's most daunting environments to try and get back on track in what amounts to an uncomfortable spot for two teams on the cusp of nightmare starts to the season.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU battles Texas A&M on Saturday.