Skip to Main Content

LSU vs. Texas A&M live updates: No. 10 Tigers host No. 23 Aggies in pivotal SEC showdown

Live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU battles Texas A&M in a marquee SEC battle on Saturday

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

No. 10 LSU is hosting No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday in a tense pre-October battle for both teams. The Tigers and Aggies each dropped their SEC openers in Week 3, dramatically reducing the margin for error for two College Football Playoff hopefuls. It's against that backdrop that Lane Kiffin coaches his first SEC home game with the Tigers following six years at Ole Miss.

After moving on from Brian Kelly, who posted a 34-14 (19-10 SEC) record in nearly four seasons, the Tigers didn't invest in Kiffin and one of college football's most expensive rosters only to start 0-2 in the SEC. Coming off an 11-win season and CFP appearance, Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 8 before it was humbled in a 31-21 home loss to Kentucky last week. Now, the Aggies head into one of college football's most daunting environments to try and get back on track in what amounts to an uncomfortable spot for two teams on the cusp of nightmare starts to the season.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU battles Texas A&M on Saturday.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

LSU-Texas A&M tops Anxiety Rankings

This is the fourth edition of The Anxiety Rankings, and LSU has now been included in the No. 1 spot in three of them. What a roller coaster ride it's been for the Tigers and their fans, but at least this week they'll know they aren't carrying that anxiety alone.

This game, for all intents and purposes, is an elimination game. The loser will be 0-2 in SEC play, making it damn near impossible to climb above 14 other teams to earn the right to go to Atlanta and play for an SEC title. A second loss would also severely damage either team's chances at getting an at-large bid for the College Football Playoff.

Anxiety Rankings, Week 4: LSU-Texas A&M, USC-Oregon provide high-stakes matchups to close September
Tom Fornelli
Anxiety Rankings, Week 4: LSU-Texas A&M, USC-Oregon provide high-stakes matchups to close September
Tom Fornelli
September 26, 2026, 11:00 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 7:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

LSU vs. Texas A&M prediction, picks

On the heels of an embarrassing home loss to Kentucky, Texas A&M is venturing into college football's most intimidating night atmosphere. It's the wrong place to be for a team that is grappling with shaky quarterback play. LSU has plenty of flaws, too, but the Tigers are salty enough defensively to make life hard on Marcel Reed. On the other side, A&M's defense never looked comfortable or disruptive against Kentucky. LSU coach Lane Kiffin should have a field day game-planning after watching that tape. Pick: LSU -7.5

David Cobb
September 26, 2026, 10:30 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 6:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Treacherous paths

With the SEC moving to a 9-game league schedule and teams also required to play at least one nonconference game against Power Four opposition, schedules are less forgiving than ever. Top-15 foes Alabama, Texas and Tennessee still await both teams. Will this be the year a 3-loss SEC team makes the College Football Playoff? Until the CFP selection committee demonstrates an appetite to fully account for disparities in schedule strength, losing a third game would be ill-advised. Suffering a second loss here would eliminate any real margin for error with two months of a treacherous schedule still ahead.

David Cobb
September 26, 2026, 10:00 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 6:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Injury report

Both teams suffered injuries to key players in their Week 3 losses. Texas A&M receiver Terry Bussey will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury on the opening kickoff against Kentucky. The former five-star prospect was one of the most dynamic weapons in A&M's offense. LSU lost safety Dashawn Spears to a season-ending ACL injury in its loss to Ole Miss. Additionally, tight end Trey'Dez Green is expected to miss time because of a knee injury. Being without Green will make life even harder for a struggling LSU passing game. The hulking target is second on the team in receptions with 14 and first in receiving yards with 222.

David Cobb
September 26, 2026, 9:30 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 5:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Generating pressure

Texas A&M has blitzed on just 12.7% of opponents' dropbacks, the lowest blitz percentage of any team in the SEC, according to truMedia. LSU is only slightly higher at 15%, but the Tigers have been better at generating pressure with four or fewer pass rushers. LSU has pressured opposing quarterbacks on 43.6% of dropbacks, despite blitzing infrequently. That could be a problem for the Aggies. Both quarterbacks are mobile enough to evade pressure, but they are prone to mistakes and will have to navigate layered coverages if defenses drop 7+ players into coverage. Perhaps it would be in the best interest of both offenses to lean on the run.

David Cobb
September 26, 2026, 9:00 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 5:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

A loser-leaves-town SEC game?

By the end of the night on Sept. 26, a popular preseason playoff pick will be out of the race.

Those are the stakes when No. 23 Texas A&M travels to No. 10 LSU for a loser-goes-home type game before the calendar even turns to October.

Does that feel hyperbolic? No team that started 0-2 in conference play has ever made the College Football Playoff. Perhaps that could change if the playoff expands to 24 teams but it hasn't happened yet when the field has been limited to four and then 12 teams.

A loser-leaves-town SEC game in September? When it comes to LSU vs. Texas A&M, that's what's on the line
John Talty
A loser-leaves-town SEC game in September? When it comes to LSU vs. Texas A&M, that's what's on the line
John Talty
September 26, 2026, 8:30 PM
Sep. 26, 2026, 4:30 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: No. 3 Notre Dame at Purdue (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Wake Forest at No. 16 Louisville (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Sam Houston at No. 11 Texas Tech (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Virginia Tech at Boston College (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Bucknell at Pitt (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Colorado at Baylor (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: San Diego State at Toledo (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Booth Recap: San Diego State at Toledo (9/26)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Texas Offense Faces Growing Pains

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Breaking Down No. 1 Texas Longhorns' Tough Schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Texas Survives Tennessee for Ranked Road Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Navy at UAB (9/25)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Howard at Rutgers (9/25)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    CFB Week 4 Highlights: Army at Temple (9/25)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    USC Seeking Statement Win Over Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Florida Eyes Crucial Win vs. No. 4 Ole Miss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Recipe for No. 14 Tennessee to Upset No. 1 Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Missouri-Mississippi State: Biggest Test For 3-0 Teams Facing Off

See All NCAAF Videos