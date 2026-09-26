LSU vs. Texas A&M live updates: No. 10 Tigers host No. 23 Aggies in pivotal SEC showdown

LSU-Texas A&M tops Anxiety Rankings
This is the fourth edition of The Anxiety Rankings, and LSU has now been included in the No. 1 spot in three of them. What a roller coaster ride it's been for the Tigers and their fans, but at least this week they'll know they aren't carrying that anxiety alone.
This game, for all intents and purposes, is an elimination game. The loser will be 0-2 in SEC play, making it damn near impossible to climb above 14 other teams to earn the right to go to Atlanta and play for an SEC title. A second loss would also severely damage either team's chances at getting an at-large bid for the College Football Playoff.